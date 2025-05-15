eClerx Services shares jump 13% on Q4 results; what management says

eClerx Services Ltd saw its shares rallying 13 per cent in Thursday's trade following a decent set of quarterly results. The Mumbai-based IT consulting, technology and outsourcing firm said its profit after tax grew 16.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 152.20 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared with Rs 130.50 crore in the previous year.

eClerx Services said its operating revenue for the quarter was up 17.2 per cent to Rs 898.30 crore from Rs 766.50 crore, with dollar revenue rising 14.1 per cent to $104.9 million against $91.9 million last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter came in at Rs 250.50 crore, up 14.6 per cent YoY. EBIT for the quarter stood at Rs 209.60 crore, up 13.2 per cent YoY.

The total delivery headcount as of March 31, 2025, stood at 19,267 – an increase of 11.8 per cent YoY, eClerx Services said in a BSE filing.

Following the Q4 results, the eClerx Services stock rose 12.63 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,095 on BSE, slashing its year-to-date losses to 14 per cent. The multibagger stock is up 126 per cent in the past two years and 958 per cent in the past five years.

Kapil Jain, CEO at eClerx said, “Building on our momentum from earlier quarters, eClerx has delivered a strong performance in Q4 with revenue going up 16.1 per cent YoY and net profit by 16.6 per cent. For the full fiscal year, we reported our highest-ever annual revenue at Rs 3,439.60 crore."

Jain said: "Our domain knowledge, productized services, and innovative technology solutions, coupled with strong delivery, are the unique differentiators which enable us to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, eClerx Services counts a few Fortune 500 companies among its top 20 clients.

