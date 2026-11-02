Edelweiss Alternatives shares list with over 1% gain, cross Rs 1,700 mark 

The IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,200 crore. The issue was entirely an offer for sale of 72.07 lakh shares of Rs 1,200.00 crore.

The allotment for EAAA India Alternatives IPO was finalised on October 29, 2026. The shares were listed on NSE and BSE on November 2, 2026.

The final IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 1,665 per share. The lot size for an application was 9 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,985 (9 shares) (based on upper price).

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Axis Capital Ltd was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

EAAA India Alternatives Limited is an alternative investment management platform focused on India’s real assets and private credit markets. It manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (“HNIs”), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (“UHNIs”) and family offices.

