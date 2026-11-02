Edelweiss Alternatives shares list with over 1% gain, cross Rs 1,700 mark 

Shares of EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, an alternative investment management platform focused on India's real assets and private credit markets, surged over 1% on their listing day today. The stock made its debut at Rs 1688.95, 1.43% higher than the IPO price of Rs 1665 on BSE. Market cap of the Asset Management Company (AMC) surged to Rs 10,881 crore. Later, the stock was trading 2.58% higher at Rs 1708.60.
Bids under the IPO of EAAA India Alternatives was invited from October 26, 2026 and ended on October 28, 2026. EAAA India Alternatives IPO raised Rs 360.00 crore from anchor investors.