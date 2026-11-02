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Edelweiss Alternatives shares list with over 1% gain, cross Rs 1,700 mark 

Edelweiss Alternatives shares list with over 1% gain, cross Rs 1,700 mark 

Edelweiss Alternatives shares made debut at Rs 1688.95, 1.43% higher than the IPO price of Rs 1665 on BSE. Market cap of the Asset Management Company (AMC) surged to Rs 10,881 crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Edelweiss Alternatives shares list with over 1% gain, cross Rs 1,700 mark Bids under the IPO of EAAA India Alternatives was invited from October 26, 2026 and ended on October 28, 2026. EAAA India Alternatives IPO raised Rs 360.00 crore from anchor investors.

Shares of EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, an alternative investment management platform focused on India's real assets and private credit markets, surged over 1% on their listing day today. The stock made its debut at Rs 1688.95, 1.43% higher than the IPO price of Rs 1665 on BSE. Market cap of the Asset Management Company (AMC) surged to Rs 10,881 crore. Later, the stock was trading 2.58% higher at Rs 1708.60.

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Bids under the IPO of EAAA India Alternatives was invited from October 26, 2026 and ended on October 28, 2026. EAAA India Alternatives IPO raised Rs 360.00 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,200 crore. The issue was entirely an offer for sale of 72.07 lakh shares of Rs 1,200.00 crore.

The allotment for EAAA India Alternatives IPO was finalised on October 29, 2026. The shares were listed on NSE and BSE on November 2, 2026.

The final IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 1,665 per share. The lot size for an application was 9 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,985 (9 shares) (based on upper price).

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Axis Capital Ltd was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

EAAA India Alternatives Limited is an alternative investment management platform focused on India’s real assets and private credit markets. It manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (“HNIs”), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (“UHNIs”) and family offices.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 10:22 AM IST
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