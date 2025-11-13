Eicher Motors Q2 results: Profit surges 25% to Rs 1,369 crore; Royal Enfield sales up 45%

Eicher Motors Ltd (EML), the parent of Royal Enfield, delivered a strong set of numbers for the September quarter, registering its best-ever quarterly performance on the back of record motorcycle sales and steady growth in its commercial vehicle business.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,369 crore, compared with Rs 1,100 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 45 per cent to Rs 6,172 crore, against Rs 4,263.07 crore in Q2 of FY24-25.

EBITDA grew 39 per cent to Rs 1,512 crore, while the operating margin came in at around 24.5 per cent, reflecting sustained cost efficiencies and a richer product mix.

The standout performer was Royal Enfield, which recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, buoyed by strong festive demand. The iconic brand sold 3,27,067 units, up 45 per cent from 2,25,317 motorcycles a year ago.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of EML and CEO of Royal Enfield, said the quarter was marked by an outstanding festive season and added that recent GST reforms have enhanced accessibility for motorcycles under 350cc.

Eicher’s joint venture, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), also reported healthy traction. VECV sold 21,901 units, a 5.4 per cent increase over last year. Revenue from operations climbed 10.3 per cent to Rs 6,106 crore, while profit after tax rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 249 crore, compared with Rs 208 crore a year earlier.