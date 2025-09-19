Eicher Motors shares hit record high on Royal Enfield 350cc bikes' Flipkart debut

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd rose 1.31 per cent in Friday's session to touch a lifetime high of Rs 7,016 after its motorcycle arm Royal Enfield announced a partnership with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

For the first time, Royal Enfield's complete 350cc lineup will be offered on an online platform. The Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart from September 22, 2025, across five cities -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai, the company said in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The partnership will provide customers with flexible payment options aimed at making purchases more convenient and accessible, Royal Enfield stated.

Delivery and after-sales support will be managed through authorised Royal Enfield dealers in these cities. Customers opting to buy via Flipkart will also receive full GST benefits effective September 22, 2025, it added.

Commenting on the tie-up, B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, said, "Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today’s digital-first customers where they are requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online. Currently available in five cities and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless and true to Royal Enfield. This is yet another step forward in making the joy of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle more accessible to every enthusiast."

Advertisement

As of June 2025, promoters held a 49.07 per cent stake in Eicher Motors.