Eight of top 10 most valued companies take over Rs 65,000 cr hit in m-cap; HDFC Bank, TCS biggest losers

The market valuation of eight of 10 most valued firms saw a cumulative erosion of Rs 65,176.78 crore last week, mainly weighed down by HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The only gainers in the top-10 list were Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL). TCS's market valuation tumbled by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 12,30,138.03 crore, whereas HDFC Bank's m-cap dipped by Rs 18,113.03 crore to Rs 8,18,313.66 crore.

Also Read: M-cap of 6 of 10 top 10 companies zoom over Rs 1.11 lakh cr; Infosys, TCS top gainers



HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 5,837.3 crore to Rs 4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 5,762.02 crore to Rs 4,43,404.75 crore. Bajaj Finance Ltd's market capitalisation plunged by Rs 4,614.48 crore to Rs 3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 3,748.34 crore to Rs 3,78,894.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped Rs 3,697.15 crore to Rs 3,40,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 3,004.19 crore to Rs 6,67,911.74 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 15,785.21 crore to Rs 13,49,794.23 crore.

Also Read: Facebook m-cap over $1 trillion after court dismisses antitrust lawsuits

Also, Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 9,245.63 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,84,695.18 crore.

In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI.)