Emcure Pharma shares surge 8% after tie-up for weight loss drug; details here

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 7.61 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,464.70 after the company announced a partnership with Novo Nordisk India to launch Poviztra, a semaglutide injection (2.4 mg) for weight management in India.

Under the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of Poviztra across the country. The collaboration aims to strengthen the distribution and availability of semaglutide for chronic weight management, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India.

Poviztra is a second brand of Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg), which Novo Nordisk launched in India in June 2025. Wegovy is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management and reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with overweight or obesity.

In clinical trials, one in three participants on Wegovy achieved weight loss of more than 20 per cent, underscoring the drug's effectiveness.

Commenting on the partnership, Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice-President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk, said, "Obesity is a serious chronic disease affecting millions of people across India. We are pleased to join hands with Emcure Pharma to broaden access to high-quality, safe and effective obesity treatment. This partnership combines Novo Nordisk’s innovation in GLP-1 therapies with Emcure’s strong marketing and distribution capabilities."

Semaglutide injection 2.4 mg, marketed globally under Wegovy and now as Poviztra in India, has extensive clinical backing. It has been evaluated in multiple obesity trials under the STEP and SELECT programmes and has nearly a decade of market presence with 38 million patient years of exposure, supported by robust real-world evidence.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 77.88 per cent stake in the firm.