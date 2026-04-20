Emcure Pharma stock falls amid Namita Thapar's 'namaz health benefits' video row, products boycott 'call'

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd slipped over 3% amid a rally in the broader market on Monday. The pharma stock was under pressure today amid a row on social media over the company's Executive Director Namita Thapar's post explaining the health benefits of Namaz.

The video was posted in March end in which Thapar described Namaz as a full-body exercise aiding digestion, flexibility, and mental health.

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The Shark Tank India judge also said Namaz benefits mental health due to its repetitive and meditative nature. The posture of Vajrasana, which is part of namaz, aids digestion and provides a pause from daily chaos.

The video led to significant online trolling in reaction to her statement. Today, Thapar took to X and hit back at trolls for abusing her for explaining health benefits of Namaz.

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

She addressed the criticism on social media stating she has also made reels on Hindu practices.

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"I’ve made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits as well… every Yoga Day, I share videos on asanas, especially Surya Namaskar, and no one said anything then," said Thapar in a video posted on X.

Meanwhile, author and speaker Shefali Vaidya in reaction to Namita's video replying to trolls on social media came up with a post on X today. She made a call on social media to boycott the company's products.

If you are mad about this Namita Thapar person flashing her platinum victim card, solution is simple. Stop buying these products! Hit em where it hurts. Simple really, if you want Hindu money, learn to respect Hindu sentiments! pic.twitter.com/uvRrA6ZVzd — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) April 20, 2026

The post said, "If you are mad about this Namita Thapar person flashing her platinum victim card, solution is simple. Stop buying these products! Hit em where it hurts. Simple really, if you want Hindu money, learn to respect Hindu sentiments!,"

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Emcure Pharma shares fell 3.12% to Rs 1618 in the afternoon session on Monday. Market cap of the pharma firm slipped to Rs 30,823 crore.