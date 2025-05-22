Business Today
Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares hit upper circuit as Q4 net profit rises 64%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares hit upper circuit as Q4 net profit rises 64%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares rise to Rs 1,180.9 on the NSE, hitting a 10% upper circuit.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 22, 2025 4:27 PM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares hit upper circuit as Q4 net profit rises 64%Revenue also posted a strong growth of 19.5 percent YoY, climbing to Rs 2,116 crore, compared to Rs 1,771.3 crore in Q4FY24.
SUMMARY
  • Emcure’s Q4 net profit rises to Rs 189 crore from Rs 115 crore last year
  • Revenue for Q4 FY25 increases 19.5% to Rs 2,116 crore
  • Company approves final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares hit a 10% upper circuit on Thursday, following the company's announcement of a significant 64% increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. The firm's stock rose to Rs 1,180.9 per share on the NSE, and closed at Rs 1,171.50, reflecting a 9.12% gain. The impressive financial performance was primarily driven by a year-on-year net profit surge to Rs 189 crore, up from Rs 115 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was accompanied by a robust 19.5% increase in revenue, which reached Rs 2,116 crore, compared to Rs 1,771.3 crore in Q4 FY24, underscoring strong market demand.

The company also announced a final dividend to be disbursed for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. "The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 22, 2025, has approved/ recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each of the company (at the rate of 30%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," stated the company in an exchange filing. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 2,121 crore, a notable improvement from Rs 1,784 crore in the corresponding period of the prior year. However, expenses also climbed to Rs 1,850 crore from Rs 1,617 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting increased operational costs.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals continues to expand its global footprint by developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse array of pharmaceutical products. The company's portfolio includes orals, injectables, and biotherapeutics across various therapeutic areas such as gynaecology, cardiology, oncology, and HIV. This broad product range positions the company for sustained growth in the competitive pharmaceutical industry, as it meets healthcare needs across major global markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 22, 2025 4:27 PM IST
