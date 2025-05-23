Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares gain 20% in three days, here's why

Emcure Pharmaceuticals saw its shares reach the upper circuit limit of 10 percent on Friday, May 23, 2025, continuing a rally for the third day in a row with an impressive overall gain of nearly 20 percent. This surge followed the company's recent Q4 earnings announcement.

At 12:27 PM, Emcure Pharma’s stock price climbed to Rs 1,288.65 on the BSE, reflecting a 10 percent increase. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was up 0.97 percent, sitting at 81,734.05. The company’s market capitalization stood at RRs 24,417.77 crore, with a 52-week high of Rs 1,577.5 per share and a low of Rs 890.

Regarding Q4 performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals posted a net profit of Rs197.2 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY25), a notable increase of 62 percent compared to Rs 121 crore from the previous year. Revenue from operations in Q4 reached Rs 2,116.2 crore, marking a 19 percent rise from Rs 1,771.3 crore a year prior.

Additionally, the company's board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (with a face value of Rs 10 each), representing a 30 percent return for shareholders for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Emcure Pharma acquisition

The board also approved the incorporation of company arm Emcure Generics Private Limited.

"We would like to inform that the board of directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e. May 22, 2025, has inter-alia approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned Subsidiary by the name “Emcure Generics Private Limited” in Pune, Maharashtra, India," the filing read.

About Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharma has over 350 brands, five research and development (R&D) centres, and 13 manufacturing facilities established across the country, outside India, it has a wide network across 70 countries. The company's API facilities ensure that the supply chain is vertically integrated providing flexibility over control of manufacturing.