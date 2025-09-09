9,800% rally in five years but zero returns in short term, can the multibagger stock bounce back?

Shares of PG Electroplast have disappointed investors during the short to medium term. The consumer electronics stock is down 45% this year and slipped 8% in a year. On the other hand, the multibagger stock has rallied 9,810% in five years, signaling windfall gains for long-term investors. The significant fall this year can be partly attributed to the consumer electronics firm cutting its growth guidance for FY26. PG Electroplast sees consolidated sales of Rs 5,700 crore to Rs 5,800 crore, which amounts to a growth of 17% to 19% from financial year 2025.

However, during its March quarter earnings, the company guided for a revenue of Rs 6,345 crore, a 30.3% growth from financial year 2025. Subsequently, the stock slipped 20% on August 8.

PG Electroplast stock has also come under selling pressure due to its earnings show. In Q1 of this fiscal, PG Electroplast's net profit slipped 21.4% to Rs 66.71 crore against Rs 84.93 cr on a year on year basis. On a quarter on quarter basis, profit fell 54.43%. However, revenue climbed 13.9% to Rs 1503.85 crore in Q1 against Rs 1320.68 cr a year ago. EBITDA climbed 3.6% to Rs 139.42 crore in Q1 against Rs 134.54 Cr on a YoY basis.

In the current session, PG Electroplast stock rose 2.20% to Rs 563.70 against the previous close of Rs 551.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,973 crore.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support for the stock will be Rs 530 and resistance at Rs 590. A decisive move above the Rs 590 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 600. The expected trading range will be between Rs 530 and Rs 600 for the short-term."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "PG Electroplast stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at 548. A Daily close above resistance of 589 could lead to target of 746 in the near term."

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities said, "PGEL witnessed strong correction in the last few weeks on back of strong volumes. It is now witnessing time correction making is advisable to wait for fresh triggers to enter for a short to medium term buying. PGEL has a strong hurdle at Rs 595 and a close above this can be used as a buying opportunity for a move towards Rs 685 levels."

PG Electroplast is an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products.