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eMudhra shares fall 4%; KPMG appointed for independent review of cybersecurity incident

eMudhra shares fall 4%; KPMG appointed for independent review of cybersecurity incident

EMUDHRA340.55(3.65%)

eMudhra had clarified that the incident was unrelated to its Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses, which operate on infrastructure separate from its global TLS operations.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:27 PM IST
eMudhra shares fall 4%; KPMG appointed for independent review of cybersecurity incidenteMudhra touched a low of Rs 338.60, falling 4.23% from its previous close of Rs 353.55.

Shares of eMudhra Ltd fell 4% in Friday's trade after the company said KPMG will conduct an independent review of the recent security incident involving eight of its digital certificates. The development comes days after the company faced scrutiny over the discovery of weak security keys in its global Transport Layer Security (TLS) business, which triggered a sharp decline in its shares.

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In a regulatory filing today, eMudhra said it appointed KPMG to undertake an independent review of the reported incident. The company said the appointment followed its earlier disclosure dated October 21, in which it had stated its commitment to bringing in an independent external reviewer to examine the matter.

The stock touched a low of Rs 338.60, falling 4.23% from its previous close of Rs 353.55. It opened at Rs 353.55 and also touched a high of Rs 353.55 during the session.

The earlier incident involved eight intermediate certificate authorities (CAs) associated with eMudhra's global TLS business. An independent researcher found that the security keys were weak and could potentially be reverse-engineered, possibly using AI-assisted techniques. The issue raised concerns because such weaknesses could allow attackers to create fraudulent digital certificates for websites.

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eMudhra had clarified that the incident was unrelated to its Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses, which operate on infrastructure separate from its global TLS operations. The company had also said that its Indian DSC and eSign services were functioning normally.

The company had described the affected global TLS business as a small part of its operations, accounting for around 1% of revenue, while acknowledging the possibility of reputational risks. It had said it was working with potentially affected customers to provide replacement certificates and avoid disruption to critical services.

The weakness was traced to a flaw during a Key Generation Ceremony held on April 30, 2025, involving eight intermediate CAs created under eMudhra's ECC root. The company had said that a wrap/unwrap step resulted in a second set of weak keys being generated alongside the original strong keys, with the weak keys subsequently published to browser root stores.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:27 PM IST
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