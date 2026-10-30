eMudhra shares fall 4%; KPMG appointed for independent review of cybersecurity incident

The stock touched a low of Rs 338.60, falling 4.23% from its previous close of Rs 353.55. It opened at Rs 353.55 and also touched a high of Rs 353.55 during the session.

The earlier incident involved eight intermediate certificate authorities (CAs) associated with eMudhra's global TLS business. An independent researcher found that the security keys were weak and could potentially be reverse-engineered, possibly using AI-assisted techniques. The issue raised concerns because such weaknesses could allow attackers to create fraudulent digital certificates for websites.

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eMudhra had clarified that the incident was unrelated to its Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses, which operate on infrastructure separate from its global TLS operations. The company had also said that its Indian DSC and eSign services were functioning normally.

The company had described the affected global TLS business as a small part of its operations, accounting for around 1% of revenue, while acknowledging the possibility of reputational risks. It had said it was working with potentially affected customers to provide replacement certificates and avoid disruption to critical services.

The weakness was traced to a flaw during a Key Generation Ceremony held on April 30, 2025, involving eight intermediate CAs created under eMudhra's ECC root. The company had said that a wrap/unwrap step resulted in a second set of weak keys being generated alongside the original strong keys, with the weak keys subsequently published to browser root stores.