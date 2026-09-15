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eMudhra shares surge 20% in early deals; here's why 

eMudhra shares surge 20% in early deals; here's why 

EMUDHRA592.85(20.00%)

eMudhra stock surged 20% to Rs 593.60 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs Rs 494.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4634 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 10:03 AM IST
eMudhra shares surge 20% in early deals; here's why eMudhra will serve as a Validation Agent for LEIL, a GLEIF-accredited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuer and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

Shares of eMudhra Ltd surged 20% in early deals on Tuesday. eMudhra is India's largest licensed Certifying Authority and a prominent global provider of digital trust, cybersecurity, and public key infrastructure solutions. The rally in the stock comes after eMudhra incorporated LEI application and renewal into its established identity-verification and onboarding processes.

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The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) announced eMudhra’s appointment as a Validation Agent of Legal Entity Identifier India Limited (LEIL) in the Global LEI System, enabling this integration.

eMudhra stock surged 20% to Rs 593.60 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs Rs 494.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4634 crore.

eMudhra will serve as a Validation Agent for LEIL, a GLEIF-accredited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuer and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

LEIL is currently the only LEI issuer recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act.
 
The partnership will allow eMudhra to integrate LEI application and renewal services into its existing identity verification and customer onboarding workflows. This is expected to simplify the process for organisations by eliminating the need to undergo separate verification checks across multiple platforms.

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Under the arrangement, LEIL will be responsible for issuing and maintaining LEI records, ensuring that they remain compliant with the requirements of the Global LEI System.

Bengaluru-based eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, authentication, and trust services for customers in over 35 countries. As India’s largest licensed Certifying Authority and a globally recognized public Certificate Authority, it brings proven expertise in public key infrastructure (PKI), electronic signatures, identity and access management, and certificate lifecycle management to the Global LEI System.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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