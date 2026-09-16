Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
eMudhra shares zoom nearly 37% in two days; here's the trigger

eMudhra shares zoom nearly 37% in two days; here's the trigger

EMUDHRA658.55(11.08%)

eMudhra is headquartered in Bengaluru and provides digital identity, authentication and trust services to customers across more than 35 countries.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:34 AM IST
eMudhra shares zoom nearly 37% in two days; here's the triggerLEIL is a GLEIF-accredited LEI issuer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

Shares of digital identity and cybersecurity solutions provider eMudhra Ltd continued their sharp upward movement for the second straight session on Wednesday, soaring 14.13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 677.50 on BSE. At this level, the stock had gained 36.95 per cent in just two days.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The rally comes after the company was appointed as a Validation Agent of Legal Entity Identifier India Ltd (LEIL) in the Global Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) System. The appointment was announced by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF).

As part of the arrangement, eMudhra will integrate LEI application and renewal services into its existing identity-verification and customer-onboarding workflows. The integration is aimed at allowing organisations to complete LEI-related processes alongside existing verification procedures.

LEIL is a GLEIF-accredited LEI issuer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL). It is currently the only LEI issuer recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act.

Under the arrangement, LEIL will continue to issue and maintain LEI records and ensure compliance with the requirements of the Global LEI System, while eMudhra will act as the Validation Agent.

Advertisement

The company said the integration will bring LEI application and renewal into its existing identity-verification and onboarding processes, reducing the need for organisations to undertake separate verification checks across multiple platforms.

eMudhra is headquartered in Bengaluru and provides digital identity, authentication and trust services to customers across more than 35 countries. The company is also India's largest licensed Certifying Authority and provides solutions across public key infrastructure (PKI), electronic signatures, identity and access management, and certificate lifecycle management.

The company said its expertise in digital identity, PKI, electronic signatures and certificate lifecycle management will support its role in the Global LEI System.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more