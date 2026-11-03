Engineers India, GAIL, Zensar, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Delhivery shares: Target prices

Engineers India Ltd, which gained 14.35 per cent on Monday, has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold' by Nayan M Vala Securities, with a target price of Rs 338, hinting at a potential upside of 17 per cent.

YES Securities has raised its rating on GAIL Ltd to 'Neutral' from 'Reduce', with a target price of Rs 181, suggesting a potential upside of 4 per cent.

Pine Labs Ltd has been upgraded to 'Buy' from 'Hold' by LKP Securities' Anshul Jethi, with a target price of Rs 202, hinting at a potential upside of 28 per cent. This follows the company's earnings and sales beating analyst estimates on October 29.

Zensar Technologies Ltd has been downgraded to 'Add' from 'Buy' by Indsec Securities & Finance, with a target price of Rs 614, implying a potential upside of 13 per cent.

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Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' from 'Reduce' by Elara analyst Jay Kale, with a target price of Rs 42, hinting at a potential upside of 7.5 per cent.

Praj Industries Ltd has been upgraded to 'Buy' by Phillip Securities, with a target price of Rs 315, implying a potential upside of 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gabriel India Ltd has been upgraded to 'Add' by Choice Broking, with a target price of Rs 1,500. Navin Fluorine has been downgraded to 'Hold' by ULJK, with a target price of Rs 9,280. Sagar Cements has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' by Dolat Capital, with a target price of Rs 137.