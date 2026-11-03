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Engineers India, GAIL, Zensar, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Delhivery shares: Target prices

Engineers India, GAIL, Zensar, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Delhivery shares: Target prices

ENGINERSIN289.65(15.01%)

Engineers India Ltd, which gained 14.35 per cent on Monday, has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold' by Nayan M Vala Securities, with a target price of Rs 338.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 8:08 AM IST
Engineers India, GAIL, Zensar, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Delhivery shares: Target pricesDelhivery Ltd has been upgraded to 'Buy' from 'Hold' by HSBC analyst Parash Jain, with a target price of Rs 490, implying a potential upside of 16 per cent.

Engineers India Ltd, GAIL Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and Delhivery Ltd are among a dozen stocks for which brokerages have issued rating updates following the September quarter results. Others include Pine Labs Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd and Gabriel India Ltd, among others.

Delhivery Ltd has been upgraded to 'Buy' from 'Hold' by HSBC analyst Parash Jain, with a target price of Rs 490, implying a potential upside of 16 per cent.

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Engineers India Ltd, which gained 14.35 per cent on Monday, has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold' by Nayan M Vala Securities, with a target price of Rs 338, hinting at a potential upside of 17 per cent.

YES Securities has raised its rating on GAIL Ltd to 'Neutral' from 'Reduce', with a target price of Rs 181, suggesting a potential upside of 4 per cent.

Pine Labs Ltd has been upgraded to 'Buy' from 'Hold' by LKP Securities' Anshul Jethi, with a target price of Rs 202, hinting at a potential upside of 28 per cent. This follows the company's earnings and sales beating analyst estimates on October 29.

Zensar Technologies Ltd has been downgraded to 'Add' from 'Buy' by Indsec Securities & Finance, with a target price of Rs 614, implying a potential upside of 13 per cent.

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Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' from 'Reduce' by Elara analyst Jay Kale, with a target price of Rs 42, hinting at a potential upside of 7.5 per cent.

Praj Industries Ltd has been upgraded to 'Buy' by Phillip Securities, with a target price of Rs 315, implying a potential upside of 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gabriel India Ltd has been upgraded to 'Add' by Choice Broking, with a target price of Rs 1,500. Navin Fluorine has been downgraded to 'Hold' by ULJK, with a target price of Rs 9,280. Sagar Cements has been upgraded to 'Accumulate' by Dolat Capital, with a target price of Rs 137.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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