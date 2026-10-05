Engineers India, Mankind, Galaxy Surfactants: Top stocks to buy; check price targets & stop loss



Mankind Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,695-2,760 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,365

Mankind Pharma has been forming a higher high higher low pattern on the weekly charts after bouncing off the 50 per cent retracement level of the rise from Rs 1,900–2,638 level. This up move is backed by rising volume, indicating participation in the up move. The stock is firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, this confirms a strong bullish structure. Also, the Bollinger bands plotted on the daily time frame can be seen moving higher, indicating expanding volatility as the stock rises. The RSI on the weekly time frame an be seen moving higher, indicating increasing bullish momentum in the stock. The above analysis indicates an upside potential towards the Rs 2,695-2,760 levels.

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Engineers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 335-345 | Stop Loss: Rs 275

Engineers India Ltd has moved out of a rounding bottom pattern on the weekly charts. The breakout was also backed by rising volume indicating increasing participation in the breakout. The stock has been riding the upper band of the weekly and the monthly Bollinger bands (20,2), representing increased momentum. The stock is firmly positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs; this confirms a strong bullish structure. The RSI plotted on the weekly charts can be seen rising, indicating increasing bullish momentum on both the short and the medium time frame. The above analysis indicates upside potential towards the Rs 335-345 levels.