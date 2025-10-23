Epack Prefab shares hit upper circuit on strong Q2 results, key details

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies hit the upper circuit on Thursday after the company reported its September 2025 quarter earnings. The company's shares rallied 20% to hit a record high of Rs 243.95 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,357 crore. The share price saw significant movement during the day, supported by high trading volumes as investors responded to the improved revenue and profit figures released in the quarterly results.

Net profit more than doubled to ₹29.5 crore, a rise of 105.4%, while EBITDA leapt 83.1% to ₹50 crore, with margins expanding to 11.5%. The company’s consolidated revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 61.5%, reaching ₹433 crore for Q2FY26 compared to ₹268 crore in the previous year. The company restated, "Epack Prefab's order book stood at ₹655 crore as of the first half of FY26,".

The stock made its debut on the exchanges earlier in the year at ₹183 per share, at a 10.2% discount to its issue price of ₹204.

Epack Prefab Technologies had raised ₹504 crore through its initial public offering, comprising a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹204 crore. The IPO saw healthy demand, with an overall subscription of three times the total shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed five times, non-institutional investors 3.7 times, and the retail segment 1.7 times.

Epack Prefab operates in a competitive sector, with peers also aiming to capitalise on the growing demand for prefabricated construction solutions. The strong IPO response and subsequent stock performance demonstrate the market’s interest in the sector, although the initial listing discount highlighted some caution. Market analysts note that the order book position and robust revenue growth may support further upward momentum, provided execution continues efficiently. The firm’s financial position post-IPO and its margin expansion are seen as positive indicators by experts tracking the segment. Notably, the company's recent results and order book strength could set benchmarks for its competitors in the upcoming quarters.