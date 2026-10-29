Equitas SFB shares crash 20% as CEO Vasudevan resigns to remove ‘overhang’

Vasudevan cited his intention to pursue personal and social initiatives. He will continue as MD & CEO until his successor takes over. The board has asked the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to identify suitable internal and external candidates, subject to regulatory approvals. Following the development, the stock fell 20 per cent to a low of Rs 52.04 apiece.

"The appointment of the selected candidate shall be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and such other regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required," Equitas SFB said.

Vasudevan has led Equitas since its inception as a microfinance institution in 2007 and its transition into a small finance bank in 2016.

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"P. N. Vasudevan has confirmed that he will continue to function as MD & CEO till his successor takes over from him. The Board will ensure that the bank continues to pursue its long term vision set out earlier, and does not expect this transition to have any impact on the same," Equitas SFB said.

In his resignation letter, Equitas MD & CEO said he being the MD of a bank and his daughter being the co-promoter of an NBFC were within the regulatory framework of the Banking Regulations Act.

"In my investor meetings over the past 3 years, I have been repeatedly asked about the perceived conflict of interest. In reality there is no conflict of interest, since there is no transaction at all between our bank and the said NBFC (except one short term deposit about 21/2 years back, which was duly repaid on maturity)," he sad.

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Inspite of explaining the above to investors, Vasudevan said the perception of conflict continues to

persist.

"I am told by investors that this ‘overhang’ is causing the stock to underperform, impacting value creation for both shareholders and employees. Sometimes perceptions are stronger than reality. Under the circumstance, it is important that we remove the ‘overhang’ arising out of the perception issue. Accordingly, I would like to step down from the bank," Vasudevan said.

"I am sure that with this ‘overhang’ removed,the stock should reflect the financial strength of the bank, benefiting all stakeholders including employees," he added.

For the September 2026 quarter, Equitas SFB reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 218 crore, while total business crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Given the inherent difficulty in dealing with the informal and semi formal segment, Equitas has built a strong moat around its business model, with unsecured micro finance at 10 per cent of advances, thus de-risking any potential future stress in this space, Vasudevan said.

"We have laid out a 5 year plan through to March 2031, projecting a CAGR of 20 per cent plus in advances and deposits, reaching around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in advances and deposits, Our last 5 year CAGR in advances is about 26 per cent and deposits is about 27 per cent. We have guided for an average of 1.5 per cent RoA over this 5 year period I am sure the bank will not just deliver the 5-year vision but exceed it too," Vasudevan said.