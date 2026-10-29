Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Equitas SFB shares crash 20% as CEO Vasudevan resigns to remove ‘overhang’

Equitas SFB shares crash 20% as CEO Vasudevan resigns to remove ‘overhang’

EQUITASBNK57.17(12.22%)

Equitas SFB shares: Vasudevan cited his intention to pursue personal and social initiatives. He will continue as MD & CEO until his successor takes over.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Equitas SFB shares crash 20% as CEO Vasudevan resigns to remove ‘overhang’Equitas SFB share price: Vasudevan has led Equitas since its inception as a microfinance institution in 2007 and its transition into a small finance bank in 2016.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd plunged 20 per cent to hit its lower circuit limit on Thursday after MD & CEO PN Vasudevan resigned, citing investor unease over his role as a bank chief while his daughter is a co-promoter of an NBFC, despite the arrangement being within the regulatory framework of the Banking Regulation Act. He added that he had been told this was among the factors behind the stock’s underperformance.

Advertisement

Vasudevan’s resignation came alongside the bank’s September quarter results.

Vasudevan cited his intention to pursue personal and social initiatives. He will continue as MD & CEO until his successor takes over. The board has asked the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to identify suitable internal and external candidates, subject to regulatory approvals. Following the development, the stock fell 20 per cent to a low of Rs 52.04 apiece.

"The appointment of the selected candidate shall be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and such other regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required," Equitas SFB said.

Vasudevan has led Equitas since its inception as a microfinance institution in 2007 and its transition into a small finance bank in 2016.

Advertisement

"P. N. Vasudevan has confirmed that he will continue to function as MD & CEO till his successor takes over from him. The Board will ensure that the bank continues to pursue its long term vision set out earlier, and does not expect this transition to have any impact on the same," Equitas SFB said.

In his resignation letter, Equitas MD & CEO said he being the MD of a bank and his daughter being the co-promoter of an NBFC were within the regulatory framework of the Banking Regulations Act.

"In my investor meetings over the past 3 years, I have been repeatedly asked about the perceived conflict of interest. In reality there is no conflict of interest, since there is no transaction at all between our bank and the said NBFC (except one short term deposit about 21/2 years back, which was duly repaid on maturity),"  he sad.

Advertisement

Inspite of explaining the above to investors, Vasudevan said the perception of conflict continues to
persist.

"I am told by investors that this ‘overhang’ is causing the stock to underperform, impacting value creation for both shareholders and employees. Sometimes perceptions are stronger than reality. Under the circumstance, it is important that we remove the ‘overhang’ arising out of the perception issue. Accordingly, I would like to step down from the bank," Vasudevan said.

"I am sure that with this ‘overhang’ removed,the stock should reflect the financial strength of the bank, benefiting all stakeholders including employees," he added.

For the September 2026 quarter, Equitas SFB reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 218 crore, while total business crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Given the inherent difficulty in dealing with the informal and semi formal segment, Equitas has built a strong moat around its business model, with unsecured micro finance at 10 per cent of advances, thus de-risking any potential future stress in this space, Vasudevan said.

"We have laid out a 5 year plan through to March 2031, projecting a CAGR of 20 per cent plus in advances and deposits, reaching around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in advances and deposits, Our last 5 year CAGR in advances is about 26 per cent and deposits is about 27 per cent. We have guided for an average of 1.5 per cent RoA over this 5 year period I am sure the bank will not just deliver the 5-year vision but exceed it too," Vasudevan said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more