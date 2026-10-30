Equitas SFB shares tank 14%, CEO exit sends stock in bear grip: Sell, Hold or Buy? Targets

The stock has seen rating cuts by Investec and ICICI Securities and a 'Sell' by Ambit Capital, following its September quarter results. Brokerages such as Antique Stock Broking, HSBC, MOFSL, Axis Bank are among a dozen brokerages which kept their 'Buy' recommendation in tact on the stock post Q2 results.

On Friday, the stock fell 14.02 per cent to hit a low of Rs 49 apiece. The scrip had declined 12.22 per cent in the previous session, leaving the stock in a bear grip.

Analysts said Equitas' priority is a smooth transition, which is a monitorable and a near-term overhang, given limited internal bench strength and a likely dependence on an external candidate.

Elara Securities said Equitas SFB posted a better Q2, though the sudden resignation of the MD and CEO eclipsed the operational performance. The bank expects to identify a suitable successor and complete the selection process in the next 3-4 months, by submitting the appropriate candidate’ recommendation for RBI approval.

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Elara said the primary rationale for the resignation was a perceived conflict of interest arising from a key family member's concurrent involvement in running an NBFC, which many investors had flagged as a concern.

"Underlying environment is improving on both asset quality and business growth. Business mix changes and liabilities pressure have put NIMs at a disadvantage, although rate hike cycle will benefit to some extent. We recommend BUY post the sharp correction with a target of Rs 77," it said.

Equirus Securities said the sharp margin contraction in Q2 was negative and the low credit cost for the quarter does not seem to be sustainable. It expects the stock to remain on the sidelines till clarity emerges on the management transition.

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Ashika Institutional Equities said Equitas SFB’s Q2 performance missed is estimate at the NII and PPOP level by 3.5 per cent each but beat its estimate at the PAT level by 18.8 per cent. The NII miss was due to a 33 basis points sequential compression in NIM to 6.74 per cent amid surplus liquidity.

"We have valued Equitas SFB at 1 times Sept’28E ABV to factor in the leadership transition risk and derive our target price of Rs 70 from Rs 89. We remain positive on Equitas SFB due to its diversified Secured Retail book, reduced dependence on MFI, and a granular deposit franchise. The leadership transition remains a key monitorable," it said.