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Equitas SFB shares tank 14%, CEO exit sends stock in bear grip: Sell, Hold or Buy? Targets

Equitas SFB shares tank 14%, CEO exit sends stock in bear grip: Sell, Hold or Buy? Targets

EQUITASBNK57.17(12.22%)

Equitas SFB shares: Vasudevan reiterated that there was no regulatory nudge prompting his decision. His resignation came amid persistent investor concerns over a potential conflict of interest.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 9:33 AM IST
Equitas SFB shares tank 14%, CEO exit sends stock in bear grip: Sell, Hold or Buy? TargetsEquitas SFB has seen rating cuts by Investec and ICICI Securities and a 'Sell' by Ambit Capital, following its September quarter results.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (Equitas SFB) shares plunged 14 per cent in Friday's trade, with its two-day decline now standing at 24 per cent, thanks to resignation by MD & CEO PN Vasudevan.

Vasudevan reiterated that there was no regulatory nudge prompting his decision. His resignation came amid persistent investor concerns regarding the perception of a potential conflict of interest arising from his family's investment in an NBFC.

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The stock has seen rating cuts by Investec and ICICI Securities and a 'Sell' by Ambit Capital, following its September quarter results. Brokerages such as Antique Stock Broking, HSBC, MOFSL, Axis Bank are among a dozen brokerages which kept their 'Buy' recommendation in tact on the stock post Q2 results.

On Friday, the stock fell 14.02 per cent to hit a low of Rs 49 apiece. The scrip had declined 12.22 per cent in the previous session, leaving the stock in a bear grip.

Analysts said Equitas' priority is a smooth transition, which is a monitorable and a near-term overhang, given limited internal bench strength and a likely dependence on an external candidate.

Elara Securities said Equitas SFB posted a better Q2, though the sudden resignation of the MD and CEO eclipsed the operational performance.  The bank expects to identify a suitable successor and complete the selection process in the next 3-4 months, by submitting the appropriate candidate’ recommendation for RBI approval.

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Elara said the primary rationale for the resignation was a perceived conflict of interest arising from a key family member's concurrent involvement in running an NBFC, which many investors had flagged as a concern.

"Underlying environment is improving on both asset quality and business growth. Business mix changes and liabilities pressure have put NIMs at a disadvantage, although rate hike cycle will benefit to some extent. We recommend BUY post the sharp correction with a target of Rs 77," it said.

Equirus Securities said the sharp margin contraction in Q2 was negative and the low credit cost for the quarter does not seem to be sustainable. It expects the stock to remain on the sidelines till clarity emerges on the management transition.

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Ashika Institutional Equities said Equitas SFB’s Q2 performance missed is estimate at the NII and PPOP level by 3.5 per cent each but beat its estimate at the PAT level by 18.8 per cent. The NII miss was due to a 33 basis points sequential compression in NIM to 6.74 per cent amid surplus liquidity.

"We have valued Equitas SFB at 1 times Sept’28E ABV to factor in the leadership transition risk and derive our target price of Rs 70 from Rs 89. We remain positive on Equitas SFB due to its diversified Secured Retail book, reduced dependence on MFI, and a granular deposit franchise. The leadership transition remains a key monitorable," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:33 AM IST
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