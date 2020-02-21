Equity, debt, forex markets closed on account of Maha Shivratri today

Equity, bond and forex markets are closed on account of Maha Shivratri today. Trading will resume on Monday. On Thursday, Sensex ended 152 points lower at 41,170 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 45 points lower at 12,080.

Sectorally, gains in metal, PSU banking and realty stocks were capped by losses in IT, media and pharma stocks. The closed 10 paise lower to more than one-month low of 71.64 against the US dollar.