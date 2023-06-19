Equity investors turn richer by Rs 50 lakh crore in just 12 months; analyst suggests buying these stocks now

Investors on Dalal Street became richer by Rs 53.57 lakh crore in the past 12 months as market sentiment was boosted by robust buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), coupled with the pause in rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since April. Supported by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to Rs 292.78 lakh crore on June 16 from Rs 239.21 lakh crore on the same day a year ago.

Amid the ongoing rally in the equity market, the broader markets have outpaced the benchmark equity index. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index have soared over 32 per cent each in the past year, while the BSE Sensex gained 23 per cent. Meanwhile, FIIs bought shares worth over Rs 91,000 crore since June 16, 2022.

Market outlook

In an interaction with Business Today, Sandeep Raina, Head of Research at Nuvama Professional Clients Group, said the markets look good irrespective of the market capitalisation.

“The positive trend will continue and we say this as we believe that demand will continue to be strong, corporate profits will improve and the balance sheet would improve for the industry in addition to the government capex which is expected to increase, which allows the industry to deliver well,” Raina said.

Sectors to watch

Market watchers believe that sectors like manufacturing (India is destined to be a big manufacturing hub for the world), capex-driven sectors, banking, real estate and hotels are expected to do well. However, he added that choosing the right stock is of utmost importance as returns can be exceptional.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, the capital goods index has soared the most at 56.40 per cent in the past year. It was followed by the realty index (up 37.70 per cent), auto (up 36.40 per cent), bankex (up 32 per cent), metal 29.50 per cent), healthcare (up 17.40 per cent) and telecom (up 16.20 per cent). IT, oil and gas, and power indices also advanced 5 per cent, 3.4 per cent, and 2.5 per cent, respectively, during the period.

Commenting on the real estate sector, Raina said the day the RBI announced a pause on interest rates, the market reacted positively including the real estate sector, a direct beneficiary. “But the best part was irrespective of the interest rates moving up we never saw a reduction in housing demand which is very powerful and encouraging,” he said, adding that power and allied sectors would do well.

Sharing his views on the beaten-down IT sector, he said it is looking reasonable at present. However, mid-cap IT stocks are looking even better, he said. But one has to understand that there are better options in the manufacturing space, capex-led companies and banking space.

Stocks to buy

Considering the current market conditions, Raina is bullish on stocks like Ador Welding, DLF, Brigade Enterprises, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mastek, HSIL and Metro Brands.

