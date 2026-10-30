Escorts Kubota announces tractor price hike from November; stock reacts

Escorts Kubota shares touched a low of Rs 2,570.05, down 1.90% from the previous close of Rs 2,619.90. The stock opened at Rs 2,629.15 and also touched a high of Rs 2,629.15 during the session.

The company attributed the decision to sustained pressure from rising input costs, including raw materials, energy, logistics and manufacturing expenses. It said these costs had been affected by inflationary trends, geopolitical uncertainties and rupee depreciation.

Escorts Kubota said it had undertaken cost-reduction, cost-optimisation and operational efficiency measures over the past several months to limit the impact of higher expenses. The company also said it had absorbed a substantial portion of the cost increases. However, with the adverse cost environment continuing, a calibrated price revision had become necessary to partially offset the impact while keeping the increase for customers to a minimum.

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Manish Sharma, President of Agri Business at Escorts Kubota, said, "The company had made efforts to minimise the impact of rising input costs on customers". He added that the measured revision would help the company sustain its commitment to quality, innovation and customer value.

The company has continued to expand its tractor portfolio through launches such as the Farmtrac PROMAXX series, Powertrac Shaurya series and an expanded Digitrac range. Its Kubota portfolio includes the NeoStar and MU series. These additions, along with dealer network expansion, are aimed at offering farmers a wider choice of tractors for different agricultural requirements.

Escorts Kubota is an engineering company with businesses spanning agricultural machinery and construction equipment.

