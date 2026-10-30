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Escorts Kubota announces tractor price hike from November; stock reacts

Escorts Kubota announces tractor price hike from November; stock reacts

Escorts Kubota's Agri Machinery Business Division said the price revision would cover its Kubota, Farmtrac and Powertrac tractor ranges.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 10:29 AM IST
Escorts Kubota announces tractor price hike from November; stock reactsEscorts Kubota shares touched a low of Rs 2,570.05, down 1.90% from the previous close of Rs 2,619.90.

Escorts Kubota Ltd shares fell 2% In Friday's trade after the engineering conglomerate announced a price increase across its tractor brands, with the revised prices set to come into effect in November 2026 after the festive season.

The company's Agri Machinery Business Division said the price revision would cover its Kubota, Farmtrac and Powertrac tractor ranges. The increase will vary across models, variants and geographies, and the revised prices will be available through authorised dealerships.

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Escorts Kubota shares touched a low of Rs 2,570.05, down 1.90% from the previous close of Rs 2,619.90. The stock opened at Rs 2,629.15 and also touched a high of Rs 2,629.15 during the session.

The company attributed the decision to sustained pressure from rising input costs, including raw materials, energy, logistics and manufacturing expenses. It said these costs had been affected by inflationary trends, geopolitical uncertainties and rupee depreciation.

Escorts Kubota said it had undertaken cost-reduction, cost-optimisation and operational efficiency measures over the past several months to limit the impact of higher expenses. The company also said it had absorbed a substantial portion of the cost increases. However, with the adverse cost environment continuing, a calibrated price revision had become necessary to partially offset the impact while keeping the increase for customers to a minimum.

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Manish Sharma, President of Agri Business at Escorts Kubota, said, "The company had made efforts to minimise the impact of rising input costs on customers". He added that the measured revision would help the company sustain its commitment to quality, innovation and customer value.

The company has continued to expand its tractor portfolio through launches such as the Farmtrac PROMAXX series, Powertrac Shaurya series and an expanded Digitrac range. Its Kubota portfolio includes the NeoStar and MU series. These additions, along with dealer network expansion, are aimed at offering farmers a wider choice of tractors for different agricultural requirements.

Escorts Kubota is an engineering company with businesses spanning agricultural machinery and construction equipment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 10:29 AM IST
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