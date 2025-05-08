Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Escorts Kubota Q4 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 250.7 crore, board declares final dividend 

Escorts Kubota Q4 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 250.7 crore, board declares final dividend 

Escorts Kubota company reported a Rs 248.5 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal and Rs 290.5 crore profit in the sequential quarter. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 8, 2025 3:24 PM IST
Escorts Kubota Q4 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 250.7 crore, board declares final dividend Escorts Kubota Q4 earnings: The firm announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share (180%) recommended for FY25. 

Tractor maker Escorts Kubota on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 250.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2024. Escorts Kubota company reported a Rs 248.5 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal and Rs 290.5 crore profit in the sequential quarter. 

Escorts Kubota's revenue rose 6.1% to Rs 2,430.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 2,289.6 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue stood at Rs 2,935.4 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBIDTA came at Rs 292.9 crore in Q4 against Rs 291 crore in the corresponding quarter. 

Advertisement

The firm announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share (180%) recommended for FY25. 

The company said during the March 2025 quarter, there was an adverse impact of Rs 27.1 crore on account of impairment of investment in an overseas wholly owned subsidiary company and in a domestic joint venture company. 

The company said during the quarter, there was an adverse impact of Rs 27.1 crore on account of impairment of investment in an overseas wholly owned subsidiary company and in a domestic joint venture company. 

The company said on a consolidated basis, for the year ended March 2025, revenue from continuing operations rose 4.5% to Rs 10,243.9 crore against Rs 9,803.6 crore in the previous fiscal year. Net profit after tax from continuing operations rose 19.2% to Rs 1,124.1 crore against Rs 943 crore in the previous fiscal year. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 8, 2025 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today