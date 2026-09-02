ESDS Software Solution IPO: How to check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date

Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of ESDS Software Solution:



On the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



On the website of NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘ESDS’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select ESDS Software Solution Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of ESDS Software Solution was sold in the price band of Rs 408-429 apiece between August 28 and September 01. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 34 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 720 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 135.88 times, fetching more than 63.01 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 72,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw subscription of 261.51 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 192.95 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 39.64 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of ESDS Software Solution dropped sharply. Last heard, ESDS Software IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 275-280 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 65-66 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 335-375 range during the bidding period.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead managers for the ESDS Software Solution IPO and MUFG India Intime has been appointed as the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Thursday, September 03. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, September 04.

