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ESDS Software Solution IPO: How to check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date

ESDS Software Solution IPO: How to check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date

ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on MUFG Intime, NSE and BSE, GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:03 AM IST
ESDS Software Solution IPO: How to check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing dateThe IPO of ESDS Software Solution was sold in the price band of Rs 408-429 apiece between August 28 and September 01

ESDS Software Solution, whose IPO witnessed bumper demand, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Wednesday, September 02. The investors getting the allotment of shares may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked on the same day.

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Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the ESDS Software Solution IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 2 investor out of 87 investors will get 476 shares (Probability: 2.30 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 160 investors will get 476 shares (Probability: 0.62 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 33 investors will get 34 shares (Probability: 3.03 per cent)

Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of ESDS Software Solution:


On the website of Registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


On the website of NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page 
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘ESDS’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

On the website of BSE

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select ESDS Software Solution Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of ESDS Software Solution was sold in the price band of Rs 408-429 apiece between August 28 and September 01. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 34 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 720 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 135.88 times, fetching more than 63.01 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 72,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw subscription of 261.51 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 192.95 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 39.64 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of ESDS Software Solution dropped sharply. Last heard, ESDS Software IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 275-280 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 65-66 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 335-375 range during the bidding period.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead managers for the ESDS Software Solution IPO and MUFG India Intime has been appointed as the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Thursday, September 03. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, September 04.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:02 AM IST
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