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ESDS Software Solutions turns multibagger on debut; stock hits upper circuit after 75% listing pop

ESDS Software Solutions turns multibagger on debut; stock hits upper circuit after 75% listing pop

ESDS Software Solutions sold its shares in the price band of Rs 408-429 apiece, applied for a minimum of 34 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 720 crore between August 28 and September 01.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 10:13 AM IST
ESDS Software Solutions turns multibagger on debut; stock hits upper circuit after 75% listing popNashik-based ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India.

Shares of ESDS Software Solutions made a solid stock market debut on Friday, September 05 as the AI-enable data centre infra player was listed at Rs 757 on NSE, a premium of 76.46 per cent over the issue price of Rs 429. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 73.95 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 746.30 at BSE Ltd in its maiden trading session. However, the stock hit 20 per cent upper circuit, taking the overall gains to 112 per cent over the issue price.

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As of the listing price, retail investors of ESDS Software Solution made a profit of more than Rs 11,150 on each lot of 34 equity shares worth Rs 14,586 alloted to them. Similarly, HNI investors, who got 476 equity shares made a profit of Rs 1.56 lakh on their investment of Rs 2,04,204.

Listing of ESDS Software Solution has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of ESDS Software was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 240-250 apeice, suggesting a 55-58 per cent listing gains for the investors. However, its GMP stood around of Rs 320-330 during the bidding period but corrected after a series of mixed listings.

To recall, the IPO of ESDS Software Solution was sold in the price band of Rs 408-429 apiece between August 28 and September 01. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 34 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 720 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 135.88 times, fetching more than 63.01 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 72,000 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw subscription of 261.51 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 192.95 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 39.64 times during the three-day subscription period.

Incorporated in August 2005, Nashik-based ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India. The Company offers an end-to-end portfolio comprising Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), serving customers across BFSI, Government and enterprise segments.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for both long-term and listing gains. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services were the book running lead managers for the ESDS Software Solution IPO and MUFG India Intime was appointed as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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