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Eternal Q4 results: Share price recovers as net profit zooms 346%| Earnings highlights

Eternal Q4 results: Share price recovers as net profit zooms 346%| Earnings highlights

Eternal Q4 earnings: Eternal stock rose 1.51% to Rs 259.45 against the previous close of Rs 255.60.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026 4:26 PM IST
Eternal Q4 results: Share price recovers as net profit zooms 346%| Earnings highlights Net profit zoomed 346% year on year to Rs 174 crore in Q4 against Rs 39 crore in the year ago period.

Eternal (formerly Zomato Ltd ) reported a 346% rise in net profit for the March 2026 quarter today. Net profit zoomed 346% year on year to Rs 174 crore in Q4 against Rs 39 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 196% to Rs 17,292 crore in Q4 against Rs 5833 crore in the year ago period. 

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Eternal stock rose 1.51% to Rs 259.45 against the previous close of Rs 255.60 on BSE. 

EBITDA zoomed 575% year on year to Rs 486 crore in Q4 against Rs  72 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margin came at 2.81% in Q4 against 1.23% YoY & 2.26% QoQ. 

Cash balance increased to Rs 17,972 crore in Q4 against Rs 17,820 crore in Q3FY26). 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 28, 2026 3:34 PM IST
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