Eternal (formerly Zomato Ltd ) reported a 346% rise in net profit for the March 2026 quarter today. Net profit zoomed 346% year on year to Rs 174 crore in Q4 against Rs 39 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 196% to Rs 17,292 crore in Q4 against Rs 5833 crore in the year ago period.

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Eternal stock rose 1.51% to Rs 259.45 against the previous close of Rs 255.60 on BSE.

EBITDA zoomed 575% year on year to Rs 486 crore in Q4 against Rs 72 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margin came at 2.81% in Q4 against 1.23% YoY & 2.26% QoQ.

Cash balance increased to Rs 17,972 crore in Q4 against Rs 17,820 crore in Q3FY26).