Eternal shares hover near record high; what's next after 20% weekly surge?

Shares of Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) took a breather on Friday after a four-day winning run. The stock, which had hit an all-time high of Rs 314.40 in the previous session, dipped 0.58 per cent to end at Rs 310.60. Despite the slight decline, it logged a weekly gain of 19.76 per cent over the last five trading days.

The online food delivery and quick commerce company reported a sharp 90.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), with profit falling to Rs 25 crore from Rs 253 crore a year earlier.

However, revenue from operations jumped 70.40 per cent YoY to Rs 7,167 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 4,206 crore in the same period last year, primarily driven by strong growth in its quick commerce arm, Blinkit.

The company's B2C Net Order Value (NOV) rose 55 per cent YoY to Rs 20,183 crore, with quick commerce surpassing food delivery for the first time. Consolidated adjusted revenue also grew 67 per cent YoY to Rs 7,563 crore.

Blinkit added 243 new stores during the quarter, with NOV climbing 127 per cent YoY. Eternal also began transitioning Blinkit to an inventory-led model, a move expected to improve both margins and revenue.

Technically, support on Eternal's counter is expected in the Rs 300–303 zone, while immediate resistance lies near Rs 317. That said, an analyst suggested booking profits at current levels.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Eternal has registered a strong bullish breakout on weekly charts, gaining nearly 20 per cent this week, supported by the highest volumes since early 2024. The stock has decisively crossed previous highs around Rs 303, confirming a breakout from a multi-week consolidation phase. Investors may consider buying on dips near the Rs 300–303 zone, which now acts as a support level following a role reversal. A stop loss can be placed at Rs 286, with an expected upside target of Rs 345."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said support lies at Rs 300 and resistance at Rs 330. A sustained move above Rs 330 could push the stock towards Rs 335, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 290 and Rs 335.

Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Eternal's stock price is currently bullish but appears overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance seen at Rs 317. Investors are advised to book profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 302 could trigger a decline towards Rs 270 in the near term."

Eternal closed Q1 FY26 with a Rs 18,857 crore cash balance.