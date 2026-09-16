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Exit PTC India shares on rally, average L&T Technology Services on dips: Market expert

Exit PTC India shares on rally, average L&T Technology Services on dips: Market expert

Khandelwal said the weakness appears more linked to broader caution in IT rather than company-specific deterioration.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 5:15 PM IST
Exit PTC India shares on rally, average L&T Technology Services on dips: Market expertThe expert said LTTS remains relatively better placed despite weak IT-sector conviction and recent profit-taking.

Investors stuck in PTC India Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) should adopt sharply different strategies, according to market expert Rachit Khandelwal. He warned that PTC India offers little near-term comfort while LTTS remains a comparatively stronger hold despite sector-wide pressure. The sharper message was reserved for PTC India: do not average, and use any meaningful spike to exit.

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PTC India faces both technical and fundamental stress

Khandelwal’s assessment on PTC India was unambiguous. “I don’t see any respite coming in in any near future,” he said, pointing to a combination of weak price behaviour and deteriorating business metrics.

His concerns went beyond charts. The analyst highlighted falling promoter holding, elevated borrowing costs and sustained pressure on profitability. Most notably, he said operating margins have slipped from 9% in the December 2024 quarter to 3.1% in the March and June quarters, underscoring a sharp erosion in operating performance.

That weakening backdrop, he argued, leaves little room for averaging down. “Technically and fundamentally… the stock is looking quite weak. I will not advise for you to average it at any given point in time,” he said. Instead, investors should wait for event-driven spikes similar to the early-August move, when the stock briefly touched Rs 203, and use such rallies as exit opportunities.

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LTTS seen as better placed despite IT-sector hesitation

The view on L&T Technology Services was notably more constructive. While the stock has slipped below the investor’s purchase price, Khandelwal said the weakness appears more linked to broader caution in IT rather than company-specific deterioration.

“The only problem that you’re seeing is a kind of missing conviction in the IT sector,” he said, adding that recent declines also reflect profit-taking after a run-up. Even so, his broader stance remained supportive: “Stick around. This stock will not disappoint you much.”

How investors can approach LTTS from here

For investors looking to improve their cost base, the suggested averaging zone for LTTS is between Rs 3,120 and Rs 3,160 during any broader market correction. That strategy, however, comes with discipline: a stop-loss at Rs 3,040 on the averaged tranche.

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Khandelwal said any rebound toward Rs 3,460-Rs 3,540 could be used to exit the lower-level averaged position. Beyond that, if the stock decisively crosses Rs 3,440, he sees room for the uptrend to extend over coming quarters.

The broader takeaway is clear. In a volatile market already grappling with weak sentiment in select sectors, investors may need to distinguish between temporary drawdowns and structural weakness. On that count, LTTS still earns patience; PTC India, for now, does not.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 5:14 PM IST
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