Explained: Why Bajaj twins are on a roll

Shares of Bajaj Finserv zoomed nearly 9 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 16,590.15 on BSE, while that of Bajaj Finance surged more than 4 percent to hit a new high of Rs 7,046.80 in the intraday trading session on Tuesday.



The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance rose to Rs 4,21,233.40 crore, surpassing the m-cap of the country's largest lender State Bank of India. Market capitalisation of Bajaj Finserv rose to Rs 2,62,182.92 crore.



Bajaj Finserv has become the latest financial services major to receive the regulatory go-ahead to set up its mutual fund arm. In a stock exchange statement issued on Tuesday, the company stated that it has received in-principle approval from the capital market regulator.



“This is to inform that Company has received in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide their letter dated 23 August 2021, for sponsoring a Mutual Fund. Accordingly, the Company would be setting up an Asset Management Company and the Trustee Company, directly or indirectly i.e., itself or through its subsidiary in accordance with applicable SEBI Regulations and other applicable laws,” said the stock exchange statement by Bajaj Finserv.



Shares of Bajaj twins stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages. Bajaj Finance shares have delivered 100 per cent return in the last 12 months and shares of Bajaj Finserv have zoomed 157 per cent in the last one year.



Technical view



According to MarketsMojo, Bajaj Finance has strong long-term fundamental strength with an average Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.91%. The technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on August 3, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, DOW and OBV.



However, the valuation seems to be expensive right now. The company has High Institutional Holdings at 33.36%. However, it noted that the valuation is expensive right now.



For Bajaj Finserv, it noted that the company has a strong long-term fundamental strength with a 30.06% CAGR growth in Net Sales. The technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on May 7, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, DOW and OBV.



However, the stock is trading at a premium compared to its average historical valuations and with an ROE of 12.5, it has a Very Expensive valuation with a 6.8 Price to Book Value.



Shares of Bajaj Finserv ended 7.91 per cent higher at Rs 16475.25, while those of Bajaj Finance ended at Rs 6978.75, up 3.33 per cent on BSE.



