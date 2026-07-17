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Federal Bank Q1 earnings: Shares hit record high as net NPAs fall to lowest in a decade  

Federal Bank Q1 earnings: Shares hit record high as net NPAs fall to lowest in a decade  

Federal Bank stock rose 7% to hit a record high of Rs 351 in the afternoon trade after the lender said net NPAs fell to a decadal low.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Federal Bank Q1 earnings: Shares hit record high as net NPAs fall to lowest in a decade  Net profit rose 36.57% to Rs 1,177 crore, a record in Q1 against Rs 862 crore a year ago

Shares of Federal Bank rose to a record high on Friday after the private sector lender reported its Q1 earnings. Federal Bank stock rose 7% to hit a record high of Rs 351 in the afternoon trade after the lender said net NPAs fell to a decadal low. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 86,413 crore. 

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Net profit rose 36.57% to Rs 1,177 crore, a record in Q1 against Rs 862 crore a year ago. Fresh slippages fell 37.79% on a year on year basis and the slippage ratio improved to 0.61% from 1.11% a year ago. 

Net interest income rose 26.06% to Rs 2946 crore against Rs 2337 crore. 

Fee income climbed 21.71%, even as treasury income remained subdued through a volatile market period.


Gross non performing assets slipped to 1.52% in Q1 against 1.91% YoY & 1.62% QoQ

Net NPAs fell to 0.18% in Q1 against 0.48% YoY & 0.20% QoQ

KVS Manian, Managing Director & CEO, said, “This quarter demonstrates something important about the franchise we have been building. Our profit grew nearly 37% in a period when treasury had a challenging period, which tells you that the earnings are coming from the core business, not from market gains. Net interest income growing 26% against advances growth of 15% represents the expansion in our NIMs, which has been a core focus for the bank.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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