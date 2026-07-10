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Federal Bank secures investment-grade rating from S&P Global; stock in focus

Federal Bank secures investment-grade rating from S&P Global; stock in focus

The rating agency assigned Federal Bank a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB- with a Stable outlook and a short-term issuer credit rating of A-3, marking the lender's inaugural international issuer rating from S&P Global Ratings.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 9:05 AM IST
Federal Bank secures investment-grade rating from S&P Global; stock in focusFederal Bank said the rating is expected to improve its visibility among international investors and global financial institutions, while reinforcing confidence among customers, counterparties and other stakeholders.

Private sector lender Federal Bank is in focus today after S&P Global Ratings assigned it its first-ever international issuer credit rating, placing the bank in the global investment-grade category. The rating agency assigned Federal Bank a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB- with a Stable outlook and a short-term issuer credit rating of A-3, marking the lender's inaugural international issuer rating from S&P Global Ratings.

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According to the bank, the investment-grade rating reflects the strength of its franchise, prudent risk management practices, healthy capital position, diversified funding base, strong liquidity profile and consistent financial performance over the years.

Federal Bank said the rating is expected to improve its visibility among international investors and global financial institutions, while reinforcing confidence among customers, counterparties and other stakeholders.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K V S Manian said the inaugural investment-grade rating marks a significant milestone in the bank's growth journey and underscores the resilience of its business model.

He added that the rating acknowledges the bank's disciplined approach to growth, governance and risk management, and comes at a crucial stage as Federal Bank continues to focus on delivering superior customer experience, achieving sustainable growth and creating long-term value while maintaining strong financial fundamentals.

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The lender said it has consistently strengthened its balance sheet by improving the quality of its liabilities, maintaining robust capital buffers, enhancing profitability and making continued investments in technology and customer experience. It added that the investment-grade rating reflects the progress it has made in building a resilient, well-capitalised and sustainable banking franchise.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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