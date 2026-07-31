Federal Bank shares at record high, analyst shares views post sharp rally

Halder’s view was clear: The stock remains in a strong uptrend, but the risk-reward equation has turned less favourable in the near term. “The stock has already surged 200% in the last three years,” he said, underlining how much of the easy upside may already have played out.

That rally, in his assessment, has been unusually one-sided. He pointed out that Federal Bank was trading near Rs 200 around September, but has since climbed to roughly Rs 358, reflecting a steep re-rating in a relatively short span.

Why profit booking makes sense now

For investors, the message is not that the broader trend has broken down, but that momentum-driven gains often invite consolidation. Halder advised profit-booking at the current level adding that a bout of selling from current levels remains possible.

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That distinction matters. In market terms, a correction after a sustained rally is not necessarily bearish; it can simply reset valuations, cool overheated sentiment and create a more attractive entry point for fresh buying.

Re-entry zone in focus

Halder expects a 'healthy correction' that could pull the stock back into the Rs 325 to Rs 300 band. His strategy is tactical rather than outright negative: book profits at elevated levels, then reassess once the stock cools off.

For existing investors, that effectively means protecting gains now and preserving capital for a better re-entry later.

What investors should watch

The call also reflects a broader market pattern visible across several high-performing counters: stocks that have delivered outsized returns over the past few years are increasingly vulnerable to intermittent profit taking. In such phases, disciplined exits can matter as much as stock selection.

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For Federal Bank investors, the near-term playbook appears straightforward. The long-term trend may still be constructive, but after a 200% three-year surge and a rapid move from around Rs 200 to Rs 358, caution is beginning to outweigh aggression.