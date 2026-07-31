Federal Bank shares at record high, analyst shares views post sharp rally
Federal Bank shares at record high, analyst shares views post sharp rally
Federal Bank shares have delivered a powerful rally, leaving investors wondering whether to hold, sell, or book profits. The stock trades near the record high of Rs 359.90 reached on July 29 this year.
The stock has surged about 200% over the last three years, signalling stretched near-term upside.
Federal Bank shareholders sitting on strong gains may want to lock in some profits now rather than chase the rally further. In the latest market guidance on BTTV's Daily Calls show, market expert Pradeep Halder advised an investor holding the stock at Rs 317 to consider profit booking, arguing that the counter looks ripe for a healthy correction after a sharp run-up. The stock trades near the record high of Rs 359.90 reached on July 29 this year. The banking stock hit a high of Rs 359.70 in the current session. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 88,728 crore.
Halder’s view was clear: The stock remains in a strong uptrend, but the risk-reward equation has turned less favourable in the near term. “The stock has already surged 200% in the last three years,” he said, underlining how much of the easy upside may already have played out.
That rally, in his assessment, has been unusually one-sided. He pointed out that Federal Bank was trading near Rs 200 around September, but has since climbed to roughly Rs 358, reflecting a steep re-rating in a relatively short span.
Why profit booking makes sense now
For investors, the message is not that the broader trend has broken down, but that momentum-driven gains often invite consolidation. Halder advised profit-booking at the current level adding that a bout of selling from current levels remains possible.
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That distinction matters. In market terms, a correction after a sustained rally is not necessarily bearish; it can simply reset valuations, cool overheated sentiment and create a more attractive entry point for fresh buying.
Re-entry zone in focus
Halder expects a 'healthy correction' that could pull the stock back into the Rs 325 to Rs 300 band. His strategy is tactical rather than outright negative: book profits at elevated levels, then reassess once the stock cools off.
For existing investors, that effectively means protecting gains now and preserving capital for a better re-entry later.
What investors should watch
The call also reflects a broader market pattern visible across several high-performing counters: stocks that have delivered outsized returns over the past few years are increasingly vulnerable to intermittent profit taking. In such phases, disciplined exits can matter as much as stock selection.
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For Federal Bank investors, the near-term playbook appears straightforward. The long-term trend may still be constructive, but after a 200% three-year surge and a rapid move from around Rs 200 to Rs 358, caution is beginning to outweigh aggression.
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