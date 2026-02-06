Federal Bank shares in focus after RBI nod for Blackstone’s 9.99% stake acquisition

Shares of the private sector lender are likely to remain in focus on Friday following a fresh regulatory nod for stake acquisition. Post-market hours on Thursday, Federal Bank informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Blackstone’s arm, Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd to increase its holding in the bank.

According to the exchange filing, the central bank has accorded its approval to the foreign entity for acquiring an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.

On Thursday, shares of Federal Bank edged up 0.07 per cent to close at Rs 287.55 against its previous close of Rs 287.35 apiece.

Just days prior, on January 31, 2026, the bank had informed the exchanges that the RBI had granted similar approval to SBI Mutual Fund. The domestic fund house was permitted to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the bank's equity, subject to relevant statutes and SEBI regulations.

In a separate development on Thursday, Federal Bank also updated the exchanges regarding its schedule for upcoming group meeting at the Systematix India Annual Conference in Mumbai. The meeting is scheduled for February 10, 2026.



Federal Bank had earlier, on October 25, 2025, said that its board approved a fund-raising plan through the issuance of preferential warrants worth over Rs 6,196 crore to the Blackstone Group.

On conversion of all the warrants, Blackstone will be entitled to a board seat, subject to its shareholding not falling below the 5 per cent threshold, the company said.