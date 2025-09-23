Festive cheer, GST cut lift Tata Motors; stock still 42% off 52-week high; key details

Shares of Tata Motors rose 2 per cent on Tuesday after the auto major reported a strong start to the festive season, with 10,000 vehicle deliveries and over 25,000 enquiries on the first day of Navratri, September 22.

The upbeat demand comes on the back of Tata Motors’ earlier announcement on September 5 that it would pass on the full benefit of the new GST reduction to customers, coinciding with the implementation of revised GST rates from September 22.

On Tuesday, Tata Motors shares rose 1.7 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 707.80 on the BSE, up from Monday’s close of Rs 696.10. By 11:02 am, the stock was trading 0.5 per cent higher at Rs 699.60, giving the company a market valuation of Rs 2.57 lakh crore, with total traded quantity of 2.25 lakh shares and turnover of Rs 15.83 crore.

Festive enthusiasm was not limited to Tata Motors. Peer automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India also saw a notable surge in enquiries and bookings on the first day of the festival.

Earlier, Tata Motors rolled out a limited-period consumer bonanza. Buyers booking by September 22 stood to receive a complimentary 32-inch LED TV along with additional benefits of up to Rs 65,000 across diesel, petrol, and bi-fuel variants on models such as Ace, Ace Pro, Intra, and Yodha.

Tata Motors trades at a PE ratio of 29.91 and a PB of 8.41, with a one-year beta of 1.3, reflecting very high volatility in the market. The scrip now stands 29 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 542.55 but still 42 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1000.

The stock is in mid-range with an RSI of 49.7 and MFI of 53.3, indicating a balanced range. The stock is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of Rs 683.4 and Rs 697.8.