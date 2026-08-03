FIIs end four-month selling streak, pump Rs 20,200 crore in July 

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Earnings, valuations turn attractive

Market participants said a combination of healthy June-quarter corporate earnings, easing inflationary pressures and India's resilient macroeconomic environment helped attract foreign capital back into the market. The correction in equity valuations over recent months also made Indian stocks more appealing to global investors looking for growth opportunities in emerging markets.

Despite lingering geopolitical risks and volatility in global financial markets, India continued to stand out as a preferred investment destination, backed by stable economic growth, strong domestic demand and a supportive policy environment.

Domestic investors extend buying momentum

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained a key pillar of support for the equity market during July, investing Rs 35,099.25 crore in Indian equities. Their continued buying has helped offset foreign selling in recent months and provided stability during periods of heightened market volatility.

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The simultaneous participation of both domestic and foreign institutional investors significantly improved overall market sentiment during the month, reinforcing confidence in the strength of India's capital markets.

Focus shifts to global cues

Looking ahead, analysts expect foreign investment flows to remain influenced by global developments, including the direction of US interest rates, geopolitical events and worldwide risk appetite. Domestically, the pace of corporate earnings growth, inflation trends and economic indicators will also play an important role in shaping investor sentiment.

While short-term FPI flows may remain volatile, analysts believe India's strong economic fundamentals, policy continuity, expanding infrastructure investments and favourable long-term growth prospects should continue to attract overseas capital. The return of foreign investors in July is therefore being viewed as an encouraging signal for Indian equity markets after an extended period of sustained outflows.