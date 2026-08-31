FIIs remain net buyers for second straight month in August, here's what analysts say

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained net buyers in August 2026 for the second straight month. They infused Rs 30,919 crore into Indian equities this month. This follows Rs 20,200 crore invested in July this year. Analysts attribute resilient economic activity, a stable rupee, and easing geopolitical concerns in West Asia as key factors leading to inflows of foreign capital into the Indian market.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited said, "The important factors driving the FPI flows into India are the reversal of the chip trade, the stability in the rupee and more importantly the improving earnings growth in India. A significant trend in FPI investment in India recently is the direction of flows towards the SMIDs (mid-and small-caps.) Growth and earnings momentum are much higher in the SMIDs compared to the large-caps. This trend of FPI investment in SMIDs is likely to continue.”