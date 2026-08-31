FIIs remain net buyers for second straight month in August, here's what analysts say

Earlier, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 49,340 crore in June, Rs 32,963 crore in May, Rs 60,847 crore in April, and a massive 1.17 lakh crore in March 2026. Before the selling streak, FIIs invested Rs 22,615 crore in February, according to Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) data.

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On the recent outperformance of midcaps and small caps, Dinshaw Irani, MD & CEO, Helios India said, "Once again, the mid and small caps recorded far greater growth in earnings as compared to the large caps. The same was reflected in the respective indices, with Nifty SmallCap 250 beating the Nifty Midcap 150, which in turn beat the Nifty 50. We expect a similar trend to continue as we believe the earnings growth of the mid and small caps universe will maintain the outperformance vis-à-vis the large caps universe. This is due to the large caps universe cohort consisting of low-growth industries like IT, FMCG, large banks, etc., while the mid and small cap universe consists of new-age companies/industries. Choosing to invest in large vs mid/small caps is akin to investing in history vs the future."

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Meanwhile, commenting on the outlook of Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The underlying trend of Nifty remains rangebound (24400-24000) with positive bias. Any sustainable bounceback from near the lower range could open a sizeable bounce towards 24300-24400 levels in the near term. Important supports for trend reversal is placed at 24000."