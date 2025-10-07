Fino Payments Bank shares rise 4% on settlement with Sebi, says impact insignificant

Shares of Fino Payments Bank rose 4% in early deals on Tuesday after the company settled a case with the securities market regulator after paying Rs 5.88 lakh. Fino Payments Bank shares rose 3.68% to Rs 310.40 today against the previous close of Rs 298.95 on BSE. Market cap of the payments bank rose to Rs 2,542 crore.

Fino Payments Bank concluded regulatory proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concerning alleged breaches of disclosure requirements stipulated under Sebi Regulations.

The settlement order, which was received on October 6, 2025, addresses the issue without Fino Payments Bank admitting or denying the findings. Sebi issued a show cause notice after noting that the bank did not provide timely and complete disclosure of material events involving fraud by its employees.

Fifteen complaints of fraudulent investment schemes were identified, exceeding the materiality thresholds under the applicable Sebi regulation. According to the regulator, "these events had reportedly impacted the bank’s share price significantly during the relevant period," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

In its statement, the company said that the matter has now been disposed of. Sebi confirmed the proceedings have been concluded and it said, noting that the financial and operational impact of the settlement is insignificant.

The resolution allows Fino Payments Bank to put the regulatory issue behind it, as Sebi has officially closed the proceedings after the payment of the settlement amount, with the bank neither admitting nor denying the regulator’s findings. The bank’s financial and operational standing remains largely unaffected as a result of the settlement, according to information provided by the company.