Finolex Cables shares jump nearly 16% to hit 52-week high after Q1 results; key details

Revenue from operations increased 44.26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,013.15 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,395.52 crore in Q1 FY26.

Segment performance

The company said electrical wire volumes increased 7 per cent during the quarter, with strong contributions from agricultural, industrial and solar applications.

In the communication cables segment, optic fibre cable volumes were "significantly higher" than the previous year. Finolex Cables added that higher realisations in the segment also supported margins.

However, the company said its copper rod plant was not operated during the quarter due to "very limited availability of fuel (LPG/PNG) due to the war in the Middle East". Limited fuel availability also affected volumes in its new product categories, it added.

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Finolex Cables further highlighted that copper prices remained elevated during the quarter. The company said selling prices were increased in May.

Expansion plans

The company said its expansion plans for the fibre draw facility are progressing as scheduled.

"Full capacity from the new plant (4 million fibre kilometres) is now expected to be on stream by Q3 of this fiscal," Finolex Cables said.

Finolex Cables is a manufacturer of electrical and communication cables in India. Its products are used across applications including automobiles, lighting, cable TV, telephones, computers, agriculture and industrial applications.

The company's product portfolio also includes electrical switches, LED-based lamps, fans, low-voltage MCBs, water heaters and electric irons.