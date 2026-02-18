FirstCry shares extend slide to hit record low; should you buy on dips?

Shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry, extended their losing streak in Wednesday's trade. The stock tumbled 6.08 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 216.15 in afternoon trade.

The continued slide came after the company reported a wider net loss for the third quarter of FY26. Net loss widened to Rs 38.4 crore from Rs 14.7 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue rose 11.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,423.6 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,172.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Market experts offered a cautious outlook, suggesting that only long-term investors may consider accumulating the stock on declines, while short-term traders should stay away.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the stock has been in a downtrend, highlighting that it is a demographic and thematic play. He added that investors with a long-term view can consider buying the stock on dips.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "FirstCry has witnessed a breakdown from the previous support zone of Rs 265-260 and has now plunged to lifetime lows. The structure seems bleak, with the neckline of breakdown to be seen as an intermediate hurdle for the counter. One must maintain caution and avoid the counter for the time being, until it decisively surpasses the breakdown neckline."

Advertisement

Echoing a similar view, Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said the near-term trend remains weak.

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "FirstCry's stock is bearish and also oversold on daily charts with the next support at Rs 206. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 233 for an upside target of Rs 277 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is seen at Rs 210, while resistance is placed at Rs 235. He added that a decisive move above Rs 235 could push the stock towards Rs 240, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 210 and Rs 240.