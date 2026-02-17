FirstCry shares hit fresh 52-week low after Q3; analysts flag weak near-term trend

Shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry, extended their sharp decline in Tuesday's trade, falling 4.89 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 228.55.

The continued slide followed the company's third-quarter (Q3 FY26) results, which reflected growth pressures across key segments. While brokerage JM Financial retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, it sharply cut its target price to Rs 390 for March 2027 from Rs 460 earlier, citing near-term growth and margin headwinds.

In its note, JM Financial said FirstCry reported India Multi-channel (IMC) revenue growth of 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), impacted by heightened competitive intensity in the diapering category and procurement issues in third-party consumables brands. Growth in the international business also moderated to 7 per cent YoY amid elevated promotional activity by horizontal players.

From a technical perspective, analysts largely maintained a cautious stance, highlighting a bearish structure on charts. However, one analyst noted that a decisive move above Rs 280 could negate the current negative bias.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "FirstCry has showcased a breakdown from the support zone of Rs 265-260 and has now plunged to lifetime lows. The structure seems bleak, with the neckline of breakdown to be seen as an intermediate hurdle for the counter. One must maintain caution and avoid the counter for the time being, until it decisively surpasses the breakdown neckline."

Echoing a similar view, Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, stated that the stock is witnessing strong bearish momentum after breaking below the key support zone near Rs 255–260, which earlier acted as a consolidation base.

"The breakdown is supported by rising volume, indicating aggressive selling pressure. Price is trading below all major moving averages, confirming a negative trend structure. RSI has slipped toward the 30 zone, suggesting near-term oversold conditions, but not yet a confirmed reversal. Immediate support lies around Rs 225–230, while any pullback toward Rs 255–265 may face fresh selling. Only a sustained move above Rs 280 would negate the current bearish bias. Overall trend remains weak in the short term," Vithlani also said.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is seen at Rs 227, while resistance is placed at Rs 260. He added that a decisive move above Rs 260 could push the stock towards Rs 265, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 227 and Rs 265.