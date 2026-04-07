F&O trade: BEL, HCL Tech, Nalco, SRF among 4 long & 4 short stock ideas; check details

Indian benchmark indices have managed a decent rebound after steep corrections following a series of weak global and domestic headwinds. The recent correction in Indian equities can be attributed to four key factors- West Asia crisis, rise in crude oil, persistent FIIs and the weakness in the Indian rupee. However, US President Donald Trump has been threatening Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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Amid the rising volatility, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in the F&O segment. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and approximate margins needed for the trade:



Long trading ideas:



HCL Technologies (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 1,370 | Target Price: Rs 1,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,305 | Margin: Rs 86,900

HCL Technologies Ltd is showing early signs of base formation after a sharp correction from higher levels. It has started stabilising in the 1,300-1,350 zone and is now attempting a gradual recovery. Recent price action indicates accumulation at lower levels, supported by improving volumes. Technically, the stock is trying to form higher lows, which is a positive sign. A sustained move above the Rs 1,390-1,410 zone can trigger fresh upside momentum toward 1,550 levels. On the downside, Rs 1,320-1,300 remains a strong support zone. Traders can consider a buy on dips strategy with a stop loss BELow Rs 1,300. The risk reward looks favourable at current levels, especially if the stock sustains above Rs 1,400. Overall, the structure is gradually improving, suggesting a potential short term recovery.

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Oberoi Realty (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 1,484 | Target Price: Rs 1,570 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,410 | Margin: Rs 1,05,200

Oberoi Realty Ltd appears to be forming a short term base after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock has been holding the Rs 1,400-1,450 zone well, indicating strong support and accumulation at lower levels. Recent price action suggests that selling pressure is easing, and buyers are slowly stepping in. A sustained breakout above 1,520-1,550 can lead to a sharper upmove toward Rs 1,650 levels. Support is placed near Rs 1,420, and as long as this level holds, the downside remains limited. Traders can look to accumulate on dips with a stop loss below Rs 1,400. With real estate stocks showing relative strength, Oberoi Realty offers a favourable setup for a short term bounce, provided it sustains above current support levels.



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National Aluminium (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 404 | Target Price: Rs 432 | Stop Loss: Rs 375 | Margin: Rs 4,05,700

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is witnessing a strong upward momentum and is trading near recent highs, indicating sustained buying interest. The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 370-380 resistance zone, which now acts as a key support. The trend remains firmly positive, with higher highs and higher lows visible on the chart. Momentum indicators are also supportive, suggesting continuation of the uptrend. If the stock sustains above Rs 395-400 levels, it can move toward Rs 420-440 in the near term. Support is placed near Rs 370-360. Traders can consider buying on minor dips with a stop loss below Rs 360. Overall, the stock remains in a strong uptrend, and dips are likely to be bought into, making it a good momentum buy candidate.



Bharat Electronics (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 422 | Target Price: Rs 450 | Stop Loss: Rs 402 | Margin: Rs 1,22,600

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is showing signs of recovery after a recent correction, with the stock holding its rising trendline support. The bounce from lower levels indicates renewed buying interest and improving sentiment. It is attempting to reclaim the Rs 450 level, which is a crucial resistance. A sustained move above 420 level can open the upside toward Rs 450-470. On the downside, Rs 400-390 acts as a strong support zone. Traders can consider buying near current levels or on dips with a stop loss below Rs 390. With defence stocks continuing to attract attention, BEL offers a favourable setup for a short term upside, provided it sustains above its support levels



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Short Ideas



PG Electroplast (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 440 | Target Price: Rs 390 | Stop Loss: Rs 480 | Margin: Rs 1,43,100

PG Electroplast Ltd is exhibiting a well defined bearish continuation setup following a decisive breakdown from a rising channel, reinforcing the dominance of the prevailing downtrend. The breakdown marks a failure of the interim pullback structure, with the lower boundary of the channel now expected to act as a dynamic resistance zone on any pullback. Price action continues to depict a weak structural formation characterized by a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, indicating persistent supply pressure. The stock is trading decisively below all key moving averages, with negative EMA alignment signaling strong downside momentum and lack of buying interest. Additionally, the breakdown has been accompanied by a pickup in volumes, highlighting distribution and strengthening the validity of the move. Sustained trading below the breakdown zone suggests continued price deterioration, maintaining a clear bearish bias unless a strong reversal signal emerges.



Torrent Pharma (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 4,009 | Target Price: Rs 3,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,180 | Margin: Rs 1,76,800

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has turned technically weak after a decisive breakdown below a well defined double top formation, confirming a reversal from the prior uptrend. The breakdown indicates exhaustion of bullish momentum and a shift in structure, with the neckline now acting as a strong resistance zone on pullbacks. The price structure has started transitioning into lower highs and lower lows, signaling increasing selling pressure. Notably, the formation of the second top was accompanied by a bearish RSI divergence, where momentum failed to confirm the price highs, highlighting weakening strength at elevated levels. Post breakdown, the stock is slipping below key short term EMAs, suggesting loss of trend support. Sustained trading below the neckline keeps the bias negative, indicating potential continuation of the downside move in the near term



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SRF (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 2,428 | Target Price: Rs 2,270 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,570 | Margin: Rs 96,300

SRF Ltd has decisively slipped below its 200 week EMA, signaling a structural breakdown in the long term trend. The price action continues to form a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, confirming sustained bearish momentum. Any short term bounce is being sold into, indicating strong supply at higher levels. Additionally, an unfilled downside gap suggests further room for decline. The stock remains weak unless it reclaims key resistance zones. Traders should view rallies as selling opportunities, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,536. The preferred sell zone lies around Rs 2,416-2,400, with a downside target placed near Rs 2,250 in the near term.



Amber Enterprises (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 6,196 | Target Price: Rs 5,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 6,550 | Margin: Rs 1,70,500

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has delivered a weak weekly close, indicating exhaustion near higher levels as the price faces resistance around the 55 week EMA. Despite trading above key EMAs on the daily timeframe, the higher timeframe weakness suggests a potential shift in momentum. The current structure reflects supply emerging on rallies, increasing the probability of downside in the coming sessions. The current selling range for the stock is Rs 6,281-6,350. Traders should maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 6,580, while a breakdown could lead the stock towards the Rs 5,830 level in the near term, reinforcing a cautious to bearish outlook.