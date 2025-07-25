Force Motors shares tank 15% from day's high amid profit booking

Shares of Force Motors Ltd on Friday dropped 15 per cent from its day's high amid profit taking, a day after rallying 20 per cent in the previous session.

At 11:30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 17,976.55, down Rs 1,205 or 6.28 per cent on BSE.

From an intraday high of Rs 19,447.10, the stock hit an intraday low of Rs 16,488, marking a drop of 15 per cent. The scrip is now down nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 20,563 hit in the previous session.

Force Motors reported a 54.87 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 185.22 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 119.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Force Motors' revenue for the quarter rose 21.87 per cent to Rs 2,297.12 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,884.78 crore in the same quarter last year. Other income rose to Rs 25.06 crore against Rs 14.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We wish to inform you that on 23rd July, 2025, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, have approved the appointment of M/s SIUT & Co LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, (Unique Code: L2021MH011500) (Peer Review No.: 5460/2024) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a period of five (5) consecutive years commencing from financial year 2025-26 until financial year 2029-30, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," Force Motors said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

In the broader market, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Friday; at 11:42 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,613.08, down 571.09 points or 0.69 per cent. The BSE barometer fell nearly 640 points earlier in the session. The NSE Nifty50 fell 198.15 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 24,863.95, after hitting an intraday low of 24,844.45.