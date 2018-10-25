Foreign investors' India play: Top five sectors they skipped, remained glued to in 2018

Foreign investors have a given India a miss this year after pouring in Rs 2,00,048 crore into the market last year. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have withdrawn Rs 97,003 crore in investments from the Indian capital market this calender year.

Analysts have attributed the increase in FII outflows to high valuations of the Indian stock market and rising yields in the US bond market.

FIIs have been on a withdrawing spree on the back of US market providing more attractive options for investments this year. In 2016 too, FIIs were in a bearish mood on the Indian markets withdrawing Rs 23,079 crore from the country.

And this year, the markets have moved in a see-saw mode keeping investors and traders guessing about their future course amid heightened volatility.

With FIIs making a beeline for foreign markets in lure of attractive returns in 2018, here's a look at top five sectors in the Indian market on which they turned bearish and bullish this year.