Fortis Healthcare shares rise over 3% in early deals; here's why

Fortis Healthcare shares were trading at Rs 897 on Thursday, up 3.28%, from their previous close of Rs 868.50. The stock opened at Rs 878.20 and touched an intraday high of Rs 897.

The hospital will be owned, operated and managed by SLJ Society, while Fortis will provide healthcare services. The land, building and associated civil and certain medical infrastructure will also be owned and developed by the society. Fortis Hospotel will provide a loan to the society in phases over the next 3-4 years, based on construction progress.

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The hospital will be developed on around 3.1 acres in Ashok Vihar, North-West Delhi, with its 400-plus beds expected to be operationalised in phases. It will offer services across specialties including oncology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, renal sciences, robotic surgeries and transplants.

Under the loan agreement, Fortis Hospotel has agreed to provide a loan of up to Rs 567 crore to SLJ Society for construction, upgradation and operation of the hospital. The loan will be disbursed in multiple tranches over the next 3-4 years, based on construction progress.

Fortis Hospotel will also receive a service fee linked to a certain percentage of the hospital's revenue, while it will earn interest on the loan provided to SLJ Society.