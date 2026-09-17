Fortis Healthcare shares rise over 3% in early deals; here's why

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd rose over 3% on Thursday after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortis Hospotel Ltd, had signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital (SLJ Society) to provide healthcare services to a 400+ bedded super specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi.
Under the Healthcare Services Agreement, Fortis Hospotel will have long-term exclusive rights to provide specified inpatient healthcare services and specialised equipment, including Cath Lab, LINAC, PET-CT and surgical robots. The subsidiary will also provide the necessary clinical manpower. The agreement has a committed term of 29 years, with an option to extend it further on mutually agreed terms.