FPIs on selling spree for 6th month in a row; pull out Rs 45,608 cr in Mar so far

Overseas investors have withdrawn a net Rs 45,608 crore from the Indian markets in March so far, continuing their selling spree for the sixth consecutive month.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) worry that India would be impacted more by commodity price increases, especially in crude oil, since the country is a major importer, V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told news agency PTI.

FPIs pulled out Rs 41,168 crore from equities, Rs 4,431 crore from the debt segment and Rs 9 crore from hybrid instruments, taking the overall net outflow between March 2-11 to Rs 45,608 crore, according to depositories' data.

This is the sixth consecutive month of FPI outflows from the Indian markets.

The selling is mainly confined to financials and IT since these segments constitute the bulk of assets under the custody of FPIs, Vijayakumar noted.

"An important takeaway from FPI selling is that it is not impacting all segments. For instance, FPIs sold IT stocks worth Rs 10,984 crore in February, but in March IT is one of the best performing sectors," he added.

Nimish Shah, chief investment officer for listed investments at Waterfield Advisors, said the dollar has been gaining strength since August-September 2021 and interest rates in the US have moved up now.

The geopolitical crisis has also moved market flows and shifted sentiment from risk-on to risk-off, resulting in withdrawals from most emerging market economies, he pointed out.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities, said that other than Thailand, all emerging markets have witnessed outflows till date in March.

"Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and Philippines witnessed FPI outflows to the tune of $7,089 million, $2,665 million, $426 million and $26 million, respectively. On the other hand, Thailand witnessed inflows of $102 million," he said.

As per Shah, sectors like IT, pharma, banks and auto ancillary would do well going forward.

(With PTI inputs)