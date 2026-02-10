Fractal Analytics IPO: Check day 2 subscription status, latest GMP, issue details & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Analytics continued to see a muted bidding from the investors on the second day of the bidding process from all categories of the investors. The issue, which kicked off on Monday, February 09, was overall booked only 3-5 per cent on the first day of the bidding.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fractal Analytics is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 857-900 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 16 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 2,834 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 1,023 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,01,15,555 equity shares worth Rs 1,810 crore.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 24,51,392 equity shares, or 13 per cent, compared to the 1,85,79,360 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.15 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2026. The bidding for the issue shall continue for three trading days and close for bidding on Wednesday, February 11.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 52 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of only 13 per cent. Employees quota was booked 18 per cent. The portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was not even off the mark as of the same time.

Advertisement

Established in March 2000, Mumbai-based Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics firm that supports major companies in making more intelligent decisions. With over two decades of experience, the company crafts AI solutions by blending its deep technical know-how with domain and functional expertise.

Ahead of its IPO, Fractal Analytics raised Rs 1,248.25 crore from 52 anchor investors as it allocated 1,38,69,499 equity shares at Rs 900 apeice. It reported a net profit at Rs 70.90 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,594.30 crore for the six months ended on September 30, 2025. It clocked a net profit of Rs 220.60 crore with a revenue of Rs 2,816.20 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

Fractal Analytics is strategically positioned as a pure-play enterprise DAAI company with end-to-end capabilities across the value chain, strong presence in key global markets and deep domain expertise across focus industries, said Master Capital Services.

Advertisement

"Its emphasis on AI transformation, GenAI investments and large enterprise relationships positions it to capitalize on the sustained growth opportunities in the global DAAI services market. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity," it added.

Fractal Analytics has reserved 75 per cent for the issue for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while 15 per cent shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors have only 10 per cent of shares allocated towards them. At the current valuations, Fractal Analytics shall command a market capitalization close to Rs 15,475 crore.

Fractal Analytics is India’s leading pure-play enterprise data, analytics and artificial intelligence (DAAI) company that helps leading organizations make smarter, data-driven decisions with deep technical capabilities with strong domain and functional expertise. It has marquee clients including Mars, Mondelez, Nestle, Phillips, Costco, and others, said GEPL Capital.

"Based on the FY25 earnings, relative to the company's paid-up capital, the issue is priced at a P/E ratio of 79 times. We believe that the company is India’s leading pure play AI company, has marquee clients, improving financial performance, and has strong technical and functional capabilities. Therefore, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating for the issue," it added.

Advertisement

Last heard, Fractal Analytics was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4-5, suggesting a flat listing for investors. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers for the IPO and MUFG InTime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, February 16.