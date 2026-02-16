Fractal Analytics make a muted stock market debut; shares list at 3% discount

Shares of Fractal Analytics made a muted stock market debut on Monday, February 16 as the AI-based unicorn was listed at Rs 876 on NSE, a discount of 2.67 per cent over its issue price of Rs 900. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session at the issue price itself on BSE Ltd. Investors made a mild loss of Rs 384 on each lot allotted to them.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The listing of Fractal Analytics has been in-line to the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of Fractal Analytics were exchanging hands at a discount of Rs 28-30 apiece, suggesting a listing 3-4 per cent below its IPO price. However, the company was commanding a mild grey market premium during the bidding phase.

The IPO of Fractal Analytics was open for bidding between February 09 and February 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 857-900 per share with a lot size of 16 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 2,834 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,023 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.01 crore shares worth Rs 1,810 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 2.66 times with nearly 1.46 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 4,460 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 4.18 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 1.06 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 1.30 times. Employee allocation was booked 61 per cent only.

Established in March 2000, Mumbai-based Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics firm that supports major companies in making more intelligent decisions. With over two decades of experience, the company crafts AI solutions by blending its deep technical know-how with domain and functional expertise.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for a long-term basis only. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital were the book running lead managers for Fractal Analytics IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.