Fresh low for Suzlon Energy post Q2 results, stock tumbles 9%

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Suzlon price target cuts

Brokerages have lowered their price targets for Suzlon Energy following a reassessment of the company's earnings outlook. ICICI Securities reduced its target price to Rs 55 from Rs 65 but retained its 'Buy' rating, citing attractive valuations.

Axis Capital also lowered its target for Suzlon Energy to Rs 42 from Rs 63, while Nuvama Institutional Equities cut its target to Rs 41 from Rs 51. Nuvama's revised target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock's prevailing market price.

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JM Financial highlighted the limited size of India's wind energy market, intensifying competition and the challenges associated with operating as a single-product company.

JM Financial downgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Buy' and reduced its target price to Rs 40 from Rs 46. The revised valuation is based on 12 times estimated EBITDA for September 2028, implying a price-to-earnings multiple of 20 times estimated earnings for the same period.

Suzlon Q2 earnings

Suzlon Energy reported a 69.19% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.15 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,279.44 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, however, the company's net profit increased 29.14% from Rs 305.22 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

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The renewable energy solutions provider posted a strong increase in revenue from operations, which rose 25.96% YoY to Rs 4,869.05 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 3,865.54 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue also clocked sequential growth of 27.48% compared with Rs 3,819.36 crore in the June quarter, reflecting an improvement over the preceding three-month period.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.