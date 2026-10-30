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Fresh low for Suzlon Energy post Q2 results, stock tumbles 9%

Fresh low for Suzlon Energy post Q2 results, stock tumbles 9%

Suzlon Energy stock was among the top losers on BSE today, slipping 9% to Rs 33.21, a fresh 52 week low, in the current session

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Fresh low for Suzlon Energy post Q2 results, stock tumbles 9%Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 9% in late morning deals on Friday after the renewable energy provider saw sharp price target cuts on Q2 earnings. Suzlon Energy stock was among the top losers on BSE today, slipping 9% to Rs 33.21, a fresh 52 week low, in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 46,202 crore. The scrip breached the 52 week low of Rs 36.30 reached on October 8.

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The stock trades in the neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone with a RSI of 33.6.

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Suzlon price target cuts 

Brokerages have lowered their price targets for Suzlon Energy following a reassessment of the company's earnings outlook. ICICI Securities reduced its target price to Rs 55 from Rs 65 but retained its 'Buy' rating, citing attractive valuations.

Axis Capital also lowered its target for Suzlon Energy to Rs 42 from Rs 63, while Nuvama Institutional Equities cut its target to Rs 41 from Rs 51. Nuvama's revised target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock's prevailing market price.

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JM Financial highlighted the limited size of India's wind energy market, intensifying competition and the challenges associated with operating as a single-product company.

JM Financial downgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Buy' and reduced its target price to Rs 40 from Rs 46. The revised valuation is based on 12 times estimated EBITDA for September 2028, implying a price-to-earnings multiple of 20 times estimated earnings for the same period.

Suzlon Q2 earnings 

Suzlon Energy reported a 69.19% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.15 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,279.44 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, however, the company's net profit increased 29.14% from Rs 305.22 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

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The renewable energy solutions provider posted a strong increase in revenue from operations, which rose 25.96% YoY to Rs 4,869.05 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 3,865.54 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue also clocked sequential growth of 27.48% compared with Rs 3,819.36 crore in the June quarter, reflecting an improvement over the preceding three-month period.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:01 AM IST
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