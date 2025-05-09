Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Friday meltdown looms: Markets rattled as India-Pakistan flare-up sparks panic

Friday meltdown looms: Markets rattled as India-Pakistan flare-up sparks panic

Nifty’s immediate support is placed at 24,152, and a breach could drag the index toward 24,093 or even 24,000.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 9, 2025 12:54 AM IST
Friday meltdown looms: Markets rattled as India-Pakistan flare-up sparks panic On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed 411.97 points lower at 80,334.81, while the Nifty slipped 140.60 points to 24,273.80

Indian markets are poised for a potentially negative opening on Friday amid Thursday's flare-up with Pakistan. 

The anticipated slide comes after Pakistan launched drone strikes on parts of Jammu and Kashmir, along with military targets in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat—an aggressive move that was met with swift Indian countermeasures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The drone and missile attacks, which lasted nearly 35 minutes, triggered a sharp rise in India’s Volatility Index (VIX), a key gauge of investor fear. As a result, Gift Nifty is trading lower by 1.5–2.5%, suggesting a weak start for both the Nifty and Sensex. Analysts warn of further volatility, particularly if tensions along the border escalate further.

Technical indicators reflect a fragile setup. Nifty’s immediate support is placed at 24,152, and a breach could drag the index toward 24,093 or even 24,000. Resistance stands at 24,273.80, which also marks Thursday’s closing. Market participants are being advised to stick to level-based strategies given the absence of directional clarity.

The ripple effect of the conflict has already spilled into global markets. Indian ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) saw significant declines on U.S. exchanges, with MakeMyTrip plummeting 10%, ICICI Bank falling 4.29%, and HDFC Bank down 4.65%. Wipro, Infosys, and Dr. Reddy’s also saw losses, reflecting investor unease over a prolonged confrontation.

Advertisement

Flight rerouting, airspace restrictions, and the prospect of disrupted trade have further compounded market concerns. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed 411.97 points lower at 80,334.81, while the Nifty slipped 140.60 points to 24,273.80, dragged down by losses in tourism, realty, and banking stocks. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 9, 2025 12:54 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today