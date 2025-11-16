From PSU giants to tech: Here’s where dividend investors are parking money in 2025

As markets remain unpredictable, dividend-paying stocks are quietly doing the heavy lifting. In 2025, several companies are offering yields that beat fixed income returns, making them attractive to conservative investors and those seeking steady cash flow.

Dividend yield, the return from dividends as a percentage of a stock’s price, has emerged as a key metric for stability-focused investors. According to Religare Broking, as of October 31, some of the highest dividend-yielding stocks span sectors like coal, power, IT, and infrastructure.

Coal India leads the pack with a yield of 8.2 percent, making it a top choice for income-focused portfolios. As a PSU Maharatna, its consistent payout record strengthens its appeal.

PTC India and REC follow with yields of 7 percent and 5.3 percent. With their focus on power and finance, both companies are backed by strong fundamentals and government-linked operations.

Gujarat Pipavav Port and ONGC add diversification to the dividend theme. Their yields of 4.9 percent and 4.8 percent offer exposure to infrastructure and energy sectors.

Technology companies are also rewarding shareholders. TCS offers a dividend yield of 4.3 percent, while HCL Technologies comes in at 3.9 percent. These IT firms continue to deliver both growth and income.

Other notable names include Petronet LNG and GAIL, adding exposure to industrial gas and transmission. Power Finance Corporation, with a yield of 3.2 percent, provides an option for those seeking steady income from financial sector players.

An MF expert said these companies offer a dual advantage. They provide regular income and can serve as a buffer during volatile market cycles. High dividend yield often signals strong cash flows and a commitment to shareholder returns.