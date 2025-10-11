From Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 Lakh: 3 multibagger stocks gave up to 20x returns in 2025 so far

The year 2025 has been a rollercoaster for investors on Dalal Street. Persistent outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and global tariff uncertainties have kept the benchmark indices on a tight leash, testing the patience of even seasoned market players.

However, even in such a volatile environment, a few under-the-radar stocks deliver stellar, multibagger returns and turning small investments into significant wealth. Here are three such BSE-listed stocks that have transformed a mere Rs 10,000 into a corpus of up to Rs 2 lakh this year.

Leading the pack is Swadeshi Industries and Leasing Ltd, a company engaged in the business of trading various items. The scrip has delivered an astronomical return, skyrocketing from just Rs 2.92 to Rs 72.86 in 2025 alone. This translates to a mind-boggling gain of 2,395 per cent. An investment of Rs 10,000 in this stock at the beginning of the year would now be worth over Rs 2 lakh. On Friday, the stock continued its upward momentum, closing 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 72.86.

Next on the list is Arunis Abode Ltd, a firm operating in the real estate and infrastructure sector. The company, which acquires, develops, and constructs various projects, has seen its stock price surge from Rs 7.81 to Rs 91.89 so far this year. This represents a massive 1,076 per cent gain for its shareholders. The company's market cap currently stands at Rs 468 crore.

Another remarkable performer is Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd. The agro-products company, which deals in items like spices, oil seeds, and grains, has rewarded its investors handsomely. The stock has rallied from Rs 13.17 to Rs 91.75 in 2025, clocking a substantial gain of 596 per cent. The stock, however, faced some profit booking on Friday, closing 1.98 per cent lower at Rs 91.75. The firm commands a market capitalisation of Rs 5,528 crore.